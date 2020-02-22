Review: The Hardwick-Lowell 'Dolphin Letters' reveal private distress of famed literary couple

THE DOLPHIN LETTERS, 1970-1979: Elizabeth Hardwick, Robert Lowell, and Their Circle. Edited by Saskia Hamilton. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 504 pages. $50.

When he was 19, Robert Lowell wrote Ezra Pound in Italy, introducing himself and begging to be taken on as an apprentice. He was a freshman at Harvard and already disappointed (“I have yearned after iron and have been choked with cobwebs”). He closed with a promise: “I will bring the steel and the fire, I am not theatric, and my life is sober not sensational.”

Pound didn’t accept the offer.

Fast forward roughly 50 years and Robert Lowell’s life is sensational indeed. “The Dolphin Letters” is a collection centering on what some friends of Elizabeth Hardwick and Robert Lowell considered an act of literary grift. Breaking up with his wife and moving on to another love, Lowell paraphrased quotes from Hardwick’s heartbroken letters to make his next poems.

At the least, the scandal around “The Dolphin,” a sonnet sequence, stirred up questions about the murky intersection of art and life. How much of an artist’s life and relations is fair game for the page? Where does art end and trespass begin? Who owns a life?

Here’s what happened. In 1970, Robert Lowell, then 53, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Harriet Lowell, their daughter, took a trip to Italy. Hardwick and Harriet returned to New York, leaving Lowell to take up a fellowship at All Souls, Oxford. On his first night in England, he met Lady Caroline Blackwood, Guinness heiress and novelist. He moved in with her and her children that night. Meanwhile, Hardwick was writing chatty but increasingly desperate letters that went unanswered.

As most readers of Lowell know, he suffered cyclic bouts of mania (10 major episodes and 15 hospitalizations during his marriage to Hardwick). The visitations of “froth and delirium” — Lowell’s phrase — were painful, but he recovered again and again, returning to himself, humbled and sweetened. As he wavered between old and new loves in 1970, Lowell also was escalating into a manic phase. Blackwood fled to Ireland, but Hardwick showed up to see him through the worst of it.

On the back of break-up and breakdown, come the Dolphin sonnets. Before she knows the whole of it, Hardwick appeals to Lowell as an American author: “You are a loss to our culture, hanging about after squalid spoiled, selfish life.” The pleas escalate, and Lowell accepts blame: “I cannot imagine the inside of your lives, yet I am not free at all of what I’ve done to you.” Still, he describes himself as “a man walking on two ever more widely splitting roads at once, as if I were pulled apart and thinning into mist.”

They are civil, caring people, anguished but able to put it all into words. He begs her “not to erase our long dear years from the blackboard.” She, in turn, believes he has “sold (his) life for a mess of potage.” Back and forth they go. Everything ratchets up when Lowell shows Hardwick the Dolphin material.

In September 1971, she writes, “I can’t speak about the book. I know only the reactions of our mutual friends.” But she does speak. Yes, Lowell has showcased her in a moment of agony. That isn’t Hardwick’s main objection. What rankles her is that the poems quote her, or seem to (“of course I mind the lines seeming to be written by me”). Lowell has altered the quotes. In December, Lowell writes Frank Bidart that there is “mounting pressure ... not to publish” the Dolphin poems (“For moral reasons”).

“The Dolphin Letters” collects the letters exchanged between Elizabeth Hardwick and Robert Lowell at this sensitive moment. It also gathers the voices of Lowell's and Hardwick’s friends, most of them with opinions on the publication dilemma. The most persuasive voice against publication belongs to the poet Elizabeth Bishop, a dear friend of Lowell and Hardwick.

She writes that the poems are “great” (“I’ve never used the word great before that I remember”). But she can’t overlook the problems: “Lizzie is not dead. ... There is a mixture of fact and fiction, and you have changed her letters.” For Bishop, it comes down to a fine moral point. She pleads that even “magnificent” poems don’t justify ethical compromises: “Art just isn’t worth that much.” The Dolphin poems ended Lowell’s relationship with another old friend, Adrienne Rich, who wrote Hardwick, “I think people are ultimately more important than poems.”

The Hardwick-Lowell letters move on to other topics. They are both active people, both dismayed at the thinning out of their social circle (lost to death and distance, mainly). Hardwick is witty through it all, though she admits to being lonely, There is moral beauty here, along with kindness and constancy.

The Dolphin poems re-surface one last time, when Lowell’s "Selected Poems" come out in 1976. Hardwick is unnerved by them: “Of course I mind the lines seeming to have issued from me.” Lowell’s reply shuts down the Dolphin saga: “I regret the letters in Dolphin.” End of story.