Review: 'The Deep' strange and sultry historical horror aboard the fated Titanic

THE DEEP. By Alma Katsu. G.P. Putnam’s Sons. 432 pages. $27.
Dark spirits, mermaids and malice converge on the Titanic in Alma Katsu’s fifth novel, “The Deep.”
Protagonist Annie Hebbley leaves her strict father and a recent heartbreak behind in Ireland to work as a stewardess aboard the Titanic. At first, Annie is lulled by the ship’s mix of luxury and routine. Her starched uniform and strict schedule give her a sense of order, and she is dazzled by the glittering world of the first-class passengers. But a disturbing death aboard the ship, whispers of the paranormal, jewel thieves, affairs and her own strange infatuation with a passenger soon convince her of something terrible: either Annie herself is cursed, or the Titanic is.
When the book opens, it’s four years after the Titanic’s sinking and Annie is a patient at Morninggate Asylum. She is not “mad,” just recuperating from a head injury, she insists. Nevertheless, she is surprised when a friend, Violet Jessop (a real Titanic survivor with a story of her own), invites her to become a nurse on the warship Britannic.
With the asylum director’s blessing, Annie accepts in the hope that she’ll finally be able to put the Titanic behind her. In fact, the eerie whitewashed halls of the Britannic, a twin to the Titanic in floor plan and fate, are the setting of Annie’s brutal final confrontation with her past.
Katsu is at home with historically based horror. Her previous novel, “The Hunger,” a supernatural twist on the cannibalistic Donner party, garnered praise from Stephen King. That was difficult enough, but here the massive legacy of the Titanic proves harder to handle.
Katsu’s characters are often maddeningly modern. Their speech (despite some old-timey flourishes), thoughts, and actions are those of 21st-century souls dropped into the 1910s.
Still, Katsu shifts effortlessly between 1912 and 1916, scattering historical details about the Titanic and her real passengers throughout, and blending fact and fiction with genuine joy.
Katsu also does interesting things with lesser-known Titanic passengers, such as the two professional boxers Dai and Leslie, and journalist William Stead, who is obsessed with the spirit world. The boxers’ celebrity status makes them popular dinner guests with the ladies and gentlemen of first class, and Stead holds a seance in his cabin with creepy consequences.
Katsu even makes bold choices with pregnant Madeleine Astor, who in this version of history becomes convinced that demonic forces are after her baby.
Strange, sultry and maybe a little irreverent, this story will haunt readers long after reading it.