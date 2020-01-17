TELL ME A STORY: My Life With Pat Conroy. By Cassandra King Conroy. William Morrow. 400 pages. $24.99.

Picking up “Tell Me a Story,” Cassandra King Conroy’s memoir of her life with Pat Conroy, we know that we are in good company: We loved him, too, and he left us too early.

The Conroys’ story has the least promising of beginnings, at a writer’s conference in Alabama, and the year 1995, from which I believe it was prophesied nothing good can come.

He was supposed to be gone already. The Great Santini wasn’t feeling well and Pat was dutifully taking him back to his hotel. They were almost out the door when the hostess stopped Pat, needing him for just one more thing. There followed “a chance encounter.” (Pat would later call it “fate,” and that he knew that he had met the woman in whose arms he wanted to die.)

For Cassandra King it wasn’t quite love at first sight. Her first impression of the legendary novelist was that of a broad-shouldered, charming man, but “not conventionally good-looking.” (That means ugly, dear reader). After being introduced, she tells him she became a teacher after reading “The Water is Wide.”

“Lots of people tell me that,” says Conroy with a shrug. Hardly a romance novel moment.

But then they found a mutual passion.

“The first conversation I had with Pat Conroy wasn’t about Proust or Faulkner,” she writes. “It was about food.”

With some additional intervention by fate (in the form of a mutual friend), they exchange numbers, and Pat says he hopes to see her the next day. But Sandra is in a precarious post-divorce financial state, and like Cinderella recalled to ash-sweeping duties, she can’t afford to attend the following day of the conference and misses her next chance to see the Prince of Scribes. A few days later comes the message every writer of my generation dreamed of.

“Call Pat Conroy.”

He loves her first novel “Making Waves” and wants to write a blurb. More importantly, he wants to get to know the author better.

So they begin as Shakespeare suggests lovers should — as friends.

“Pat’s calls were always strictly friendly, not flirty or suggestive in any way,” King Conroy writes. Later she consents to let him visit her, but she sleeps, very pointedly, on the couch. Pat being Pat, he is persistent, and despite each other’s fraught relationship status, they become a couple.

A sign of their deepening relationship: On their first trip together, Sandra has Pat “held captive” (her words) in the pool of a New Orleans hotel and has him tell story after story of his life. “Vastly entertaining,” she says, but often turning dark. (No surprise there.)

Food, family, place. These are the jurisdictions of the Southern writer. King Conroy and her late husband are Southern to the bone. Their story together becomes a movable feast of the places where they’ve lived (from Fripp Island to Maine to Italy) and the sumptuous cuisine they shared during almost 20 years of marriage. Along the way, King Conroy reflects on her own journey, her early dreams of creative success deferred by motherhood and the duties of a minister’s wife. The side trips are fun and worth the time.

But the Conroys’ adventurous marriage, though leavened with humor (in her words, the usual “Conroy comedy of errors”), is also haunted by loss. There’s the suicide of a friend and former student, the loss of Pat’s infamous father (who had transformed himself into a doting grandfather), and the deaths of Pat’s first wife, Barbara; his beloved English teacher Gene Norris; and, most sudden and cruel, his great friend, the cartoonist Doug Marlette.

There are the bright, shining triumphs of both King Conroy and her husband, and the constant presence of friends and family, but were it not for her loving companionship (and Pat’s reunion with his estranged daughter Susannah), “Tell Me a Story” could have been “My Losing Season.”

Though King Conroy is stoically cheerful as the pair travels the dinner tables of the world, I couldn’t help detect a deep and inconsolable sadness radiating from her husband, as from a lonely wedding guest. Very early in their relationship, before even sharing a bed, Pat surprises her with flowers and a string of pearls that she says “cost more than my monthly salary.” Soon after, he will tell her, “I need someone to rescue me for a change.”

The book is not a tell-all; it’s more like a tell-some. King Conroy is not a gossip. (Pat’s nickname for her is “Helen Keller” because she “sees nothing, says nothing.”), and she is ever wary of the dangers a writer’s art poses to her life, so we must content ourselves with stories from their marriage rather than the story of it.

At some point I became aware there were more stories behind me than ahead of me, and I didn’t want the book to end. I had already imagined how it would go: troubling symptoms, doctors and hope, the bitter diagnosis and the last The End. How wrong I was.

It’s left to the reader to decide whether the final events King Conroy narrates (I won’t give them away) were an actual miracle or just the expression of the need for one. King Conroy has given us an ending that, tragic as it is, feels almost triumphant, a homecoming in a port of call beyond wounds; and she has given those of us who love Pat Conroy the greatest gift of all: more time with him.