Review: 'Swim in a Pond' offers great literature fortified by old-fashioned goodnesses

A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life. By George Saunders. Random House. 410 pages. $28.

On the acknowledgments page of his great story collection, “Tenth of December,” George Saunders makes this radical statement: “Goodness is not only possible, it is our natural state.” For all their wacky plot lines, Saunders’s own stories abound with old-fashioned virtues: courage, kindness, self-sacrifice.

His new book, “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” is also fortified by multiple goodnesses: good — actually great — literature, a good guide and good readers. When Saunders addresses “my good-hearted trooper,” he is speaking to his readers, each of us occupying a warm, cushy seat (I say this without sarcasm) in his virtual classroom.

On the syllabus are seven Russian stories: “In the Cart,” “The Darling” and “Gooseberries” by Chekhov; “Master and Man” and “Alyosha the Pot” by Tolstoy; “The Singers,” by Turgenev; and “The Nose” by Gogol. These stories, Saunders writes, are the “high bar” by which he measures his own. His goal is to learn from them and to write stories that “move and change” a person in the way that the Russians have moved and changed him.

Saunders describes “A Swim” as a workbook, assembled for his creative writing students at Syracuse University. His message is clear and inspired: Pay attention. The first story he covers is the extreme test case for this approach — a page-by-page reading of Chekhov’s “In the Cart.”

Because the surface action is so stripped down, Chekhov forces a reader to make much of little, in the way that Marya, his unhappy heroine, does. We are forced to consider scale and scope as Marya and her driver, the peasant Semyon, make the journey through the dank woods to the school where she’s taught for 13 years. Saunders’ close reading is a marvel, exposing incrementally how the story’s sparse action in the present time masks a substrata of memory and regret.

In a story, Saunders writes, “good and bad come out of the same mixed bag.” Both work toward a land of holy ambiguity. “In the Cart” is such a story. We meet Marya as a passenger who seems to have been on the same road forever. It is spring, a hopeful clue that doesn’t fully pan out. Already, after the first page, Saunders admits, “I kind of care about her.” He wonders how she came to be so alone.

Saunders imagines structure as a sort of call-and-response. The author provokes questions, and the story responds. Incrementally, details emerge: Marya once lived in a big Moscow apartment, until her parents died. She had a brother, but she lost touch with him. She works because she needs to, not for love. Chekhov dangles relief in the person of a local landowner who storms into the story driving his sleigh and looking like a way out for our heroine.

The story works toward its message by hinting at relief that never arrives. Marya will not be rescued by love. In keeping with his theory that the story is not a wasteful form, Saunders guides us to follow all the clues that lead Marya to the story’s soft landing.

These Russian stories are scale models of the world. Sometimes that world is wistful, with grand passions trimmed down to human scale, as in Chekhov’s “In the Cart” or “The Darling.” At other times, a wild anarchy reigns, as in Gogol’s fantasies of usurping the commonplace. Saunders is on board for that kind of ride, too. His chapter on Gogol’s “The Nose” carries the title “The Door to the Truth Might Be Strangeness.”

Gogol’s world is filled with huge, unexpected forces and potentialities. Saunders admires the cosmic irrationality — and wants to learn from it — as much as he admires the small-scale enticements of Chekhov. A barber wakes up to find a nose in his morning loaf of bread. He recognizes the nose. As it happens, the nose belongs to the face of Kovalyov, a petty bureaucrat who wakes to find a smoothness where his nose once jutted.

The hilarious comeuppance is that the Nose now outranks his first owner. He is a State Councilor, hidden behind a big stand-up collar. Nothing adds up, and the gaping implausibilities remain — until, as Saunders points out, the narrator takes on our point of view: “Only on second thoughts ... can we see that there is much that is improbable in it.”

Saunders considers himself “more vaudevillian than scholar.” It’s his sense of theater, along with the urge to entertain and to lead with laughter, that makes him such a sweet guide.

This comment on a plot twist early in Chekhov’s story “The Darling” sums up Saunders’s merry attitude toward literature: “So Kukin has died, there in Moscow. As a new friend of Olenka’s, I am sorry for her, the darling. But, as a reader, I am sort of glad. Good-bye, Kukin, you gave your life for rising action.”

As Saunders tells his students, “Always be escalating.”