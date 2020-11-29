Review: 'Summer' completes Ali Smith's Seasons quartet, showing how beauty persist in all times

SUMMER. By Ali Smith. Pantheon. 384 pages. $27.95.
Ali Smith is back with “Summer,” the final installment of her Seasons quartet. We can now see this project for what it is: a daredevil feat, with all kinds of pitfalls built in and bypassed. I don’t recall any recent literature that ties itself so ambitiously to our historical moment.
“Autumn” gave us Brexit; “Winter” gave us Trump; “Spring” gave us the refugee crisis; and now we’re here. It’s “Summer, and our own COVID-19 moment jumps off the page.
In “Autumn,” the first volume, Daniel Gluck (a character who’s back for “Summer”) tells a friend that “every history is a story,” and “whoever makes up the story, makes up the world.” So, what kind of world has Ali Smith made up for us? First, her story leans toward forgiveness. She’s a loving creator (if it’s not too sappy to say), generous with second chances. Take Art, for instance. In “Winter,” he creates a blog, “Art in Nature,” with which he intends to “cut through fake narratives with razor-edge writing. It’ll be searing, it’ll be honest.”
But, it’s neither searing nor honest. Art is a poseur who fabricates experiences and loses his girlfriend, Charlotte, in the bargain. Now, they’re back together and here to play a central part in one of the book’s acts of restitution. No one is stuck forever with the proceeds of sloppy mistakes, although Smith can be scathing when the crime demands it.
No voice here carries the day. Smith is ever aware of the wide streak between what seems to be and what is. She lets us listen in, play emotional detective and unscramble what we can of what is and what was (always crucial in a story that hopscotches across time and geography).
In her Paris Review interview, Smith says that she likes to use the “step-back motion” borrowed from Dickens. By getting a clear bead on the past, she hopes to create a space where we can see the way we live now (“the way that famous first paragraph of ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ creates space by being its own opposite”). Never has she been more dedicated to the long view. And never has the long, settled view seemed more inconclusive.
Smith begins “Summer,” like the other Seasons books, with an overture, this one commemorating a dismissive vocal note, when everyone said: “So?” Smith is not a shrugger. Already, the fashion of pretending not to care seems like a lifetime ago. She begins by introducing us to a new family, the Greenlaws.
Grace was once a famous actress and still has a head full of lines and scenes. Her first line nods to Dickens: “Whether I shall turn out to be the heroine of my own life ...” We’re squarely in a Smith novel when her patron saints, Dickens and Shakespeare, show up.
Grace lives with her children, Sacha and Robert, two of the novel’s most interesting characters. They trace back to Astrid from “The Accidental,” George from “How to Be Both,” and all the other eerily bright young people who see through the adult haze. Sacha enters the novel with a school essay assignment on forgiveness. She’s tired of second-hand thoughts. “I am the source of me,” she declares. She wants to change the world, all the while knowing that it’s zero hour for the planet.
Robert is a more prickly, disturbed youth, a brilliant person who has attached a dimmer switch to his own brilliance, according to his sister. In the past, he used to wear an invisible Robin Hood hat and cock it, but he’s way past that now. The family is losing its grip on Robert, who drifts away into a world of invisibility, secret identities, even imposture.
Yet, a boy who reveres Einstein can’t be too far gone: Einstein, who said he would have been a cobbler if he’d known what the world would do with his work in quantum physics. Smith rounds out the Greenlaw family with the father/husband who has moved into the house next door with his girlfriend, Ashley, a specialist in linguistics who has completely stopped talking.
Through an odd turn of events, Grace, Sacha and Robert are invited to Suffolk with two people they’ve just met, Art and Charlotte (“Winter”). They are on a kind of epic restoration mission that connects Art’s mother to Daniel Gluck, a songwriter (“Autumn”). Daniel, a most lovable character, is 104, now cared for by his old neighbor, Elizabeth (“Autumn”). The son of a “German Englishman” father and a Jewish mother, Daniel drifts freely through his own memories and fastens on the time when he and his father were interned as enemy aliens on the Isle of Man. When he comes back to the present, Elizabeth tells him, “You’ve been at the wars.”
Ali Smith’s restorative novels make the point that “thugs and showmen in power” are nothing new. Yet, over and over, her novels show us beauty at the junction where innocence and knowledge meet. Smith has hitched herself to history on the fly, but she reminds us that in all times, love and beauty persist.
Swifts will always fly with their “beautiful tiny heads shaped like crash helmets.” Artists, like the Italian filmmaker Lorenza Mazzetti in this novel, will always show us the beauty in the rubble. And family — the roomiest of categories in Smith’s hands — will show up for the everyday and the apocalyptic moments.