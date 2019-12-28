WE WENT TO THE WOODS. By Caite Dolan-Leach. Random House. 348 pages. $27.
Caite Dolan-Leach tackles the impulse to withdraw from society in her second novel, “We Went to the Woods."
Narrator Mackenzie “Mack” Johnston is a graduate school dropout who joins forces with four charismatic idealists after her humiliating and very public fall from grace. Though they recognize that their experiment probably won’t make a difference in the long run, the five of them establish a commune in the woods where they might escape the horrors of capitalism and consumerism.
The book’s prologue establishes that something awful happened in the woods.
The book is divided into sections that correspond to the seasons during which Mack and the others spend on their homestead. With this structure, Dolan-Leach connects the cyclical nature of the seasons to the groups of people who, throughout the centuries, attempted the collective lifestyle. Interspersed intermittently throughout the book are diary entries from a member of a community who lived on the same site as the homestead more than a century earlier and witnessed a terrible murder/suicide.
Dolan-Leach piles on concerns about hippie communes: evil industrial farmers; free love and sexual jealousy; as well as a charismatic and cultish leader preying on young girls. But these issues are shunted to the periphery as Mack focuses most of her narrative on day-to-day life and interpersonal relations. An annoying tension builds up, suggesting that something unexpected will happen.
Mack, preoccupied with group dynamics, is so caught up in the fantasy of living in this commune that she is blind to the action unfolding on the outskirts of the narrative, such as her friend Beau's fascination with the commune next door.
From the beginning of the novel, it seems a given that Mack’s homestead will fail. And while the group is broken apart by the consequences of events about which Mack remains unaware until the final act, the homestead is still right there, waiting for the survivors to come home. The cycle continues; there is no escape.