Review: Sherlock Holmes’ daughter vs. Jack the Ripper in series' latest

THE ABDUCTION OF PRETTY PENNY. By Leonard Goldberg. Minotaur. 352 pages. $26.99.

USA Today best-selling novelist and Sullivan’s Island resident Leonard Goldberg delivers a satisfying fifth volume in his "Daughter of Sherlock Holmes" series with “The Abduction of Pretty Penny.” Nurse-turned-consulting detective Joanna Blalock continues her late father’s legacy as London’s most famous crimefighter, solving impossible mysteries with her husband and chronicler Dr. John Watson Jr., assisted by the senior Dr. Watson and Joanna’s teenaged son Johnny.

Joanna and the Watsons are originally employed to solve the disappearance of “Pretty Penny” Martin, a 16-year-old starlet cast as Juliet in the Whitechapel Playhouse’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” When Scotland Yard requires the master detective’s assistance in solving a series of grotesque murders in Whitechapel, reminiscent of the Jack the Ripper killings some 30 years earlier, Joanna realizes that the two cases are interwoven and that a countdown has begun to a final, horrific murder.

With clever revelations and pithy dialogue, Goldberg excels at delivering familiar aspects of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Holmesian stories — from appearances by Inspector Lestrade and the newest generation of the Baker Street Irregulars to the keen observation, disguise and hand-to-hand combat skills of the protagonist. Joanna distinguishes herself from classic characterizations of her famous father by tempering her sharp intellect with emotion, particularly with regards to her family.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Five books into this series, Joanna is now getting a taste of her own fame, and here must balance the access and respect it grants her with the difficulties in her detective work of being immediately recognizable as the “Daughter of Sherlock Holmes” (an oft-used phrase in the novel) and attracting the psychotic attentions of a madman determined to best Sherlock’s descendant.

Despite setting much of the novel within the world of small-scale London theater, curiously absent are significant references to Joanna’s mother, the actress and singer Irene Adler, the subject of Conan Doyle’s “A Scandal in Bohemia,” in which Adler earns her status as the only woman ever to outwit Sherlock Holmes.

That critique aside, Goldberg delivers a compelling mystery that pits a brilliant and empowered female detective against London’s most notorious boogeyman, and a mutilator and murderer of women. That Joanna courageously risks much, including her own life, to bring her antagonist to justice and save his intended final victim further establishes her — and this series — as a worthy successor to Conan Doyle’s original.