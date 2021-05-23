Review: 'Red Widow' a spy novel informed by the author's professional experience

RED WIDOW. By Alma Katsu. Putnam. 352 pages. $27.

A moment of weakness in Beirut almost cost CIA officer Lyndsey Duncan her job. But when the Russian double-agent who mentored her, Yaromir Popov, is brutally killed, Lyndsey is taken off leave and thrown into the whirlwind case, back at the CIA after five years.

She finds an unlikely friend in Theresa Warner, dubbed the “Red Widow” around the office ever since her husband Richard was killed two years ago undercover in Russia. Now, Theresa frets over her young son in suburbia, despite her steely persona of a femme fatale, with blood red lipstick and an inky black wardrobe.

Still reeling from Popov’s death, Lyndsey’s main mission is initially to keep Popov’s wife and daughter, still stranded in Russia, safe — but she eventually stumbles into an even more intricate web of lies, corruption and scandal closer to home.

Katsu’s previous novel, “The Deep” (2020), a supernatural take on the sinking of the Titanic, was the kind of lurid, spooky historical fiction readers have come to expect from the author, full of famous names and riches and soaked in tragedy. The heroine of that novel, a nervous girl named Annie, had visions. Here, Lyndsey’s sixth sense is for people’s true feelings. She’s known as “the human lie detector” by the agency, recruited out of college with an eagle eye for people’s body language (darting eyes, hand over mouth, etc.).

An intelligence background bolsters Katsu’s prose with realism: she worked for the CIA and NSA for 35 years, and expertly evokes Langley, Va., and Washington, D.C., in a mix of drab apartments and towering monuments, polished floors and decades-old furniture. Far from glamorous, Lyndsey’s work is full of monotonous paperwork, bureaucratic red tape and forced small talk in a sea of cubicles.

At times, this sluggish atmosphere threatens to seep into the plot: it’s 2018, but half the action takes place in flashbacks, sandwiched between Lyndsey’s stressed musings. Through these glimpses into the past, we learn more about Lyndsey’s time in Beirut, and we get a glimpse into Theresa’s inner turmoil.

In the present day, a flight attendant turned witness to a crime, an agent with an addiction and a glowering henchman of Vladimir Putin all add additional color.

Though Katsu’s characters are seemingly built for drama — armed with backstories, quirks, and a few good one-liners — they all have a certain prepackaged quality. This is especially true of Theresa, whose widow’s weeds and distinctive pout make her memorable but border on cliché, a strange choice in an otherwise modern, gritty story. Another nondescript agent suddenly becomes a #MeToo caricature when the plot requires it.

Thankfully, Lyndsey is a likable, slightly mysterious heroine readers will want to see again. And her creator, having traded ghosts and gore for more subdued thrills, still manages plenty of jaw-dropping revelations, along with an ambiguous ending.