Review: Rebel librarian turns to crimefighting in Dorothy St. James' 'The Broken Spine'

THE BROKEN SPINE. By Dorothy St. James. Berkley. 320 pages. $26.

Trudell “Tru” Beckett has never solved a homicide before. But she has read all about it. The small-town assistant librarian must call upon the deductive reasoning and bravery forged by a lifetime of reading to solve a murder in which she is the chief suspect in “The Broken Spine,” the first volume in the new Beloved Bookroom series by Mount Pleasant-based mystery novelist Dorothy St. James.

“I am a librarian,” Tru states. “Locked in my head are references to the characters of ‘Beowulf,’ ‘Jane Eyre,’ and all of Hemingway’s classics, as well as the heroes and heroines appearing in both the DC and Marvel universes and the major manga comics. It is my job to know all of these things. And what I don’t know, I can find the answer.”

A former urban planner, St. James expertly crafts her fictitious town of Cypress, S.C., on the shores of Lake Marion, a scenic but hardscrabble locale poised precariously between the end of its industrial era as paper mill town and the prospects of a new future as a technology corridor.

Central to this transformation is a re-envisioning of the town library, the heart of Cypress’ cultural life, as a bookless technology center, with its shelves of print volumes replaced with terminals and tablets, the master plan of scheming town manager Duggar Hargrove.

Secrets abound in St. James’ Town of Cypress Public Library. But so do revelations.

When Hargrove is found murdered in the library, Tru becomes the primary suspect and must expose the real killer while simultaneously protecting the secret bookroom she has created in the library’s basement bomb shelter to save and circulate hundreds of print volumes otherwise destined for the recycling heap.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

“The Broken Spine” is peppered with references to Nancy Drew, Agatha Christie and Dashiell Hammett’s “The Maltese Falcon.” Despite her literary affections for detective fiction, Tru is at first ill-prepared to be the protagonist in a real-life mystery of her own. St. James surrounds Tru with a curious cast of allies, including a lanky rescue cat with skull-like markings in his fur, Dewey Decimal; plucky coffeeshop owner and Tru’s lifelong friend Tori Green; wheelchair-bound widow and local writer Flossie Finnegan-Baker; and cryptic antiquarian bookdealer Charlie Newcastle, who may not be an ally at all.

Tru’s heartbreaking high school crush, Detective Jace Bailey, is assigned to the case, and she remains all but invisible to the seemingly bumbling Mayor Goodvale who, with his no-account son Luke, add both comedy and menace.

With heretofore untested resilience, Tru must navigate small-town politics, a criminal investigation and clashes with her disapproving fellow librarians, while also serving as secret guardian to the hidden library within the library. But, as Tru tells us early in the novel, “librarians can always be counted on to get things done.”

As St. James has proven in her nine previous mystery novels, she excels at dialogue-driven character-revealing scenes of witty banter and bickering, and at deftly pacing the novel’s many eminent threats of danger and discovery, all of which make for an exceptional mystery. In rogue librarian Tru Beckett, St. James has given us a memorable new heroine — one who’s faith in the power of story, dedication to serving her community of readers, and book-infused courage and cleverness serve her well as crime solver, library savior, cat rescuer and stalwart friend.

“People rarely understand what librarians do,” Tru tells us. “The Broken Spine” is robust with insights into the vital importance of libraries and librarians in fostering and defending the intellectual life and democratic ideals of our communities.