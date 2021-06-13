Review: Raynor Winn's 'The Wild Silence' is a captivating re-immersion in nature

THE WILD SILENCE: A Memoir. By Raynor Winn. Penguin. 288 pages. $21.95.

In 2019’s “The Salt Path,” first-time author Raynor Winn rendered a remarkable account of how a late middle-age British couple overcame the loss of their family home, their livelihood and the onset of her husband’s incurable neurological disorder by traversing the UK’s 630-mile-long South West Coast Path, reaffirming the healing power of nature.

In her stirring sequel, Winn moves back and forth in time to revisit the events leading to their grueling but restorative trek, how she came to chronicle this passage, and their current life, brightened by the unexpected critical and financial success of the first book. And by survival.

We rejoin the Winns in the Cornish village of Polruan, well before the writing of “The Salt Path,” where Moth is continuing to pursue an academic degree and a teaching post, even as sedentary living and diminishing memory have undone some of the benefits of their long, unsheltered walk along the Path. Matters aren’t helped by their continuing financial distress. Raynor believes that to forestall Moth’s further deterioration as long as possible, they need to return to the wild. She, too, has been looking for work, but also has grown restive, hearing the call of “wild silence,” of re-immersion in nature.

“When we walked the path, our rucksacks stuffed with our only possessions, I’d had no problems, so why now in the village did I feel this need to be invisible?” the somewhat less-than-social Raynor recalls thinking. “I realized that in the year since we’d arrived (in the village) I’d barely said a word to anyone other than Moth or our two children when they phoned or occasionally visited.”

Clearly, even village life was too confining.

“The time we’d spent on the Coast Path shone brightly in my memory. I could feel it now, the weeks of headlands and skies, the nights of stars and rain, the smell of the weather as it blew in from the sea. I’d sensed something then, a thinness between the wild world and the human, between freedom and containment. We’d walked along the barrier between those worlds and felt something of our natural state of being. We weren’t the same people who had started that walk; we were changed in ways beyond measure.”

The echo of that feeling was at the core of her problems.

Winn also recounts her mother’s illness and death in especially moving fashion, as well as her giddy early days with Moth, her romantic mind infected by his adventurous, almost mystical connection to the wild. “The moment he entered my life he’d filled it to the brim; there couldn’t be anyone else.”

Fast forward: The Winns’ solution to their malaise is to take over tenancy of a farm and farmhouse — the gift of an appreciative owner and benefactor — working tirelessly to restore a dilapidated property and its fields. Can Moth manage all the physical exertion as his condition continues to worsen? Can she? And what of a planned hiking trip to Iceland? Can they endure it?

Winn’s knowledge of species, powers of observation and highly visual writing style are conducive to describing nature. There are passages in “The Wild Silence” so perfectly attuned, so achingly beautiful, so melancholy or joyous, that the reader is captivated. That said, she loses control now and again, succumbing to excessive romanticizing. Oddly, she does not relate the process of writing “The Salt Path” until almost 100 pages into the book, and casts it as a struggle with self-doubt, low expectations and the sudden celebrity that befalls them.

Still, Winn succeeds, lifting our own spirits as well as hers, by finding the profound removed from the din of modern life, yet also by allowing others in, by courting change and new possibilities.

But above all, it is the couple’s devotion to each other — “a silent enmeshing of lives lived in unison” — that gleams.

A concept drawn from Celtic spirituality, a “thin place” is the idea of a physical locale or state of mind where the barrier between now and beyond is narrow, where one is closer to God or truth or oneness with the natural world. The Winns found that place through each other. They still do.