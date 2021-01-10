Review: Questions of vengeance vs. duty raise stakes in newest Pike Logan thriller

AMERICAN TRAITOR. By Brad Taylor. William Morrow. 464 pages. $28.99.
Mount Pleasant-based New York Times best-selling writer Brad Taylor served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, including eight years with Delta Force and a final assignment as an assistant professor of military science at The Citadel.
Beginning with his first novel in 2011, "One Rough Man," Taylor has brought the tradecraft authenticity of his firsthand experiences as a special forces commander to 15 novels in the acclaimed Pike Logan series.
Taylor’s newest thriller, "American Traitor," offers much to reward extant fans of this series and also provides a welcoming embarkation point for new readers. Following the events of "Hunter Killer" (2020), Nephilim “Pike” Logan finds himself newly wed to longtime partner Jennifer “Koko” Cahill, navigating new paternal responsibilities for adopted teenage daughter Amena, a Syrian refugee he rescued in an earlier mission. He also is reporting to a new head of the Taskforce elite counterterrorism unit, the politically savvy George Wolffe, and facing the prospects of an expanded charter in the unit’s international operations.
"American Traitor" retains the rapid-fire pacing, life-and-death combat scenarios, richly nuanced character portrayals, and overarching world-saving scope of Taylor’s earlier books. To this well-established combustible mixture, he adds as well a frighteningly timely spycraft and techno-thriller plot evocative of the work of Tom Clancy (and one which will make readers rethink their Rumbas, Alexas, and Wi-Fi security). Taylor also brings to the fore ethical questions about the implications and limitations of heroism, sacrifice and situational morality as Logan is all too willing to exceed mission parameters to avenge a comrade and mentor.
Logan, Cahill, and their Taskforce compatriots Knuckles, Veep and Brett trade witty banter and cinematic allusions ranging from "The Princess Bride" to "Risky Business" as they race to unravel an international mystery that puts Taiwan at risk of nefarious Chinese expansion, undermines the U.S.’s F-35 stealth fighter jets, and leaves former Taskforce member Clifford “Dunkin” Delmonty on the run from assassins.
Taylor’s writing consistently shines in taut, tense scenes of gunfights, hand-to-hand combat and chases. But it is his remarkable character work with a robust and memorable cast that is the true strength of the novel. The camaraderie of the battle-hardened operators of the Taskforce, their stanch loyalty to one another, and their stalwart sense of shared duty ultimately make for a big-hearted novel, even amid its many pulse-pounding moments of intense physicality and deadly force.
Jennifer Cahill, the moral compass of the team as well as a skilled fighter, is a compelling counterpoint to the vengeance-fueled rage of blunt instrument Pike Logan. Thirteen-year-old Amena’s introduction to her new American life offers a welcome subplot as she must weigh her loyalty to her father figure (and his questionable parenting skills) against her responsibilities to her new roommate at Charleston’s storied Ashley Hall school. Meanwhile, the political machinations of the Taskforce’s oversight committee offer as much intrigue and excitement as the boots-on-the-ground action of the team overseas.
"American Traitor" is also a thoughtfully presented treatise on the precarious nature of pan-Asian politics and the susceptibility of public opinion and political leadership to foreign manipulations. In Taylor’s novel, as is true off the page as well, actions and inactions yield consequences, and decisive, skilled leadership makes the difference between lives saved or lives lost.
In this volatile powder keg, Logan, Cahill and their teammates prove themselves to be the right heroes for the right time.