Review: 'Postscript Murders' a satisfying mystery replete with interesting characters

THE POSTSCRIPT MURDERS. By Elly Griffiths. 336 pages. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. $25.

The police didn’t see anything wrong with the death of Peggy Smith. But this 90-year-old woman was a “murder consultant” with bookshelves of crime novels all thanking her for her help.

Then a gunman breaks into the apartment and steals a book. Then the author of that book is killed, and Detective Sergeant Harbinder Kaur and three unlikely amateur detectives are swept up into an investigation fit for any murder mystery fan in “The Postscript Murders” by Elly Griffiths.

This is Griffiths’ second Harbinder Kaur book. While it does make passing references to the first one, this story stands on its own. It's part amateur detective story, part police procedural, and Griffiths also weaves in the more niche subgenres of spy thriller and cozy mystery through the authors the sleuths meet.

Griffiths uses present tense and short chapters to propel the reader forward, and the chapters alternate between the four main characters’ points of view. It can be a bit overwritten at times — having Harbinder jokingly call herself the “Best gay Sikh detective in west Sussex” is rather heavy-handed — but it is helpful to keep track of the characters.

And what characters they are! As a bonus for readers tired of the hegemony of brooding straight, White male detectives, half of the four main characters are women, and there’s only one straight person in their quartet.

Describing them sounds almost like the leadup to a joke: a Ukrainian nursing home assistant who dabbles in Bitcoin, a former monk-turned-coffee shop owner and a retired gay BBC producer walk into a murder investigation. But Griffiths never treats any of them as a joke. Each is well drawn and interesting without being caricatures. I fell in love with each of them.

While it is a well-plotted story, the characters definitely come first. That way plot points can hit you like a ton of bricks. And the murders are each wrapped up neatly and quickly in a few pages — or even a paragraph — but the solutions are still satisfying and don’t feel sudden.

This is a murder mystery by, about and for fans of murder mysteries, as well as a love letter to the genre itself. Griffiths gleefully namechecks not only classics like “The Moonstone” and titles by Agatha Christie, but also TV favorites like “Father Brown” and “Midsomer Murders.” The tone is light and the book is like a satisfying puzzle, without the angst that comes with a drama. It’s just a pleasure to read.

If your taste in mysteries runs more towards Tana French or “Broadchurch,” this book might be too cozy. But if Agatha Christie or “Murder, She Wrote” are more to your taste, then “The Postscript Murders” by Elly Griffiths will be just your cup of possibly poisoned tea.