Review: Politically urgent and prophetic, 'A Burning' paints cynical portrait of contemporary India

A BURNING. By Megha Majumdar. Alfred A. Knopf. 304 pages. $26.95.
Megha Majumdar’s novel “A Burning” jumps off the page with the pace of a thriller screenplay and the technicolor vividness of a comic book. Through the interlocking stories of three main characters, each seeking a way out of their differing forms of marginalization, “A Burning” inverts the feel-good “Q and A” whose film adaptation, “Slumdog Millionaire,” gave the West one of its most vivid insights into contemporary India.
A dozen years after “Slumdog,” Majumdar’s novel shows the extent to which the rise of Hindu nationalism has poisoned even further the material corruption of the world’s biggest democracy.
The plot of “A Burning” also recalls another, much older novel. In Heinrich Boll’s 1974 “The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum,” the title character is driven to murder a tabloid journalist whose sensationalist reporting has ruined her life and the lives of her friends and family. Distorting circumstantial evidence, the journalist plays on national panic over Red Army Faction terrorism in 1970s West Germany to portray Katharina’s completely uncharacteristic hook-up with a wanted man as proof that she herself was a member of an extremist group.
Majumdar’s debut updates Boll’s mid-1970s critique of populist media politics to the context of contemporary India’s glitzy venality, digital rage, and anti-Muslim violence. Hindutva, the ideology embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), declares India to be a Hindu nation, but as “A Burning” indicates, that idea of Hindu-ness is about as far from stereotypical notions of ascetic Indian gurus or nonviolent icons like Mahatma Gandhi as Mother Theresa is from evangelists of “prosperity Christianity” like Joel Osteen.
Jivan, the central character of “A Burning,” is an even more complete victim than Katherina Blum of her contemporary political, cultural and social environment. With her father disabled and her mother earning a pittance selling breakfast snacks from the slum they live in, Jivan quits school after narrowly passing her Grade 10 exams in order to support her family. She happens to exchange comments with a man on Facebook who had participated in the arson attack on a crowded train. Jivan had actually witnessed the attack and run away from the scene in terror and confusion.
With the public baying for retribution for the attack, she is almost immediately identified, arrested, and thrown in jail, which is described in stomach-churning detail. While in jail she manages to give a series of interviews to a journalist, in the naive hope that he will publish her story, proclaim her innocence, and bring about her release. In fact, the journalist twists her words, and builds public opinion even more firmly against her as an anti-patriotic “Islamic terrorist.”
Skipping between Jivan’s point of view and that of two other main characters connected to her, Majumdar paints a depressingly cynical portrait of contemporary India. The hijra Lovely, who could have corroborated Jivan’s explanation that she had witnessed the attack while on her way to give Lovely some books to help her with her English, is desperate to escape her own marginalized status as a transvestite by breaking into the movie-world. Her silence ultimately is bought with the dubious promise of a tiny part in a movie.
More actively damaging, Jivan’s one-time PE teacher, known only as PT Sir, sees his way to wealth by attaching himself to a rising Hindu nationalist politician. To rise in favor, he starts by bearing false testimony in court against innocent Muslims, and ends up as a junior education minister once the party wins power in state elections. In addition to giving deliberately tendentious evidence implying Jivan had mixed with “criminal elements” on leaving school, PT Sir also witnesses a mob-killing of an innocent Muslim villager. Though occasionally troubled by his conscience on both counts, he all too easily buys into his boss’ argument that politicians are not to blame for the violence perpetrated by their followers.
Boll’s novel had a clearly political purpose in 1974, and came with a subtitle that made the book sound like a work of nonfiction. For all the implausibility of some of its plot details, “A Burning” comes across with the same kind of prophetic, political urgency as a warning against exactly the same process: “how violence develops and where it can lead.”