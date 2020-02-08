Review: Philanthropist concerned with American history publishes important volume of interviews

THE AMERICAN STORY: Conversations with Master Historians. By David M. Rubenstein. Simon & Schuster. 416 pages. $30.

Museums, historic sites, schools and universities all share similar missions: to inspire learning and to have positive impacts on our communities. David Rubenstein, the well-known benefactor and champion of American history, is on a similar mission, one scaled up to the capacity of a billionaire.

He joined Warren Buffett in dedicating the majority of his wealth to philanthropy. “To have any significant impact on an organization or a cause, one must ... make transformative gifts,” Rubenstein wrote.

His "transformative" multimillion-dollar contributions now support the preservation and expanded programs at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and James Madison’s Montpelier. Not only did he help cement the stories of these important founding fathers, but also the enslaved people who built and sustained these National Historic Landmarks.

One of his high-profile gifts to America paid the lion’s share of the Washington Monument’s restoration bill, and he’s now pledged many more millions to other national monuments, such as the Lincoln Memorial. Perhaps, one day, he could be persuaded to look farther south, remembering the significant role of the Southern Colonies and their residents, in winning the Revolution and forming the country.

His new book, "The American Story: Conversations With Master Historians," is another important gift helping to preserve our shared history. The book is born out of Rubenstein’s idea that elected men and women serving in Congress would benefit from a deeper understanding of the past.

In 2013, he convinced the head of the Library of Congress to host a series of interviews, or Congressional Dialogues, with the greatest historians and biographers of our age. Senators and representatives were invited to help demonstrate Rubenstein’s lifelong belief that history is more about the present than the past.

Thus began one of the greatest "distinguished lecture series" ever conceived. For those of us unable to matriculate at the Congressional Dialogues, the transcribed interviews in "The American Story" provide a seat at 16 of the most memorable assemblies.

The book’s contents page is a veritable historians’ hall of fame, with David McCullough discussing John Adams, Jon Meacham on Thomas Jefferson, Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton, Walter Isaacson on Benjamin Franklin, Doris Kearns Goodwin on Lincoln and FDR and Taylor Branch on Martin Luther King Jr. Even so, I must admit that, on first glance (because I’ve already read many of these authors), I was not excited about another brief history survey. But the interview format allows readers to get to know these great historians as much as the subjects of their research.

Perhaps one of the most memorable conversations included Doris Goodwin, one of only two female scholars in the book. Her storytelling prowess and sense of humor are clear in the amusing story she relates of when Roosevelt accidentally walked in on a naked Winston Churchill who had just stepped out of the bathtub at the White House. Roosevelt said, “I’m sorry, I’ll come back ...” But Churchill had the presence of mind, with nothing on, to say, “Oh no, please stay. The prime minister of Great Britain has nothing to hide from the president of the United States.”

Rubenstein eventually refocuses the interview with Goodwin, author of "Team of Rivals," on Lincoln. And that conversation alone is worth the price of the book.

Time after time, the flaws and failings of these historical figures, from George Washington to Ronald Reagan, come out during the interviews. The result is a much better understanding that these great men of the past were human beings, with the same needs, wants and desires that we all have today, but not always the same sensibilities.

David McCullough said, “History is human” and we certainly see that in Cokie Roberts’ retelling of Ben Franklin’s reaction to his daughter’s engagement announcement. “Keep the wedding cheap” Franklin wrote to his wife.

Good humor aside, with the recent passing of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I’m reminded of a young speaker who quoted Dr. King, saying, “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. ... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

It’s good to be reminded now and again that history is made by individuals.

That same young speaker also said that King was the only black person guaranteed to be in her classroom curriculum. And, in fact, he is the only black person featured in this book, besides Carla Hayden, the current Librarian of Congress, who wrote the foreword. The major shortcoming of the book is its lack of inclusiveness and diversity in both the scholars chosen and in the historical subjects.

Lovers of history and good storytelling can only hope that there is a sequel planned, as the "Congressional Dialogues" continue. A second volume could include female and black scholars like Jill Lepore and Henry Louis Gates, and great figures of the past like Harriet Tubman or Frederick Douglass.

Only time will tell, but for now, thank you David Rubenstein for being America’s patriotic philanthropist and for all the gifts you’ve given to our nation.