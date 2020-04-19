Review: Novel 'Gun Island' examines fate of an Earth impacted by climate change

GUN ISLAND. By Amitav Ghosh. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 313 pages. $27.
A third of the way through Amitav Ghosh's new novel, two characters look over the railing of their boat into the muddy water of the Sundarban Islands. Adjusting their eyes, they observe the ripples, textures and swirls of invisible currents.
"These were signs," one of them says, "of the innumerable streams that were contained within the course of this one river. Each of these streams differed from the others in small ways, and each was freighted with its own mixture of micro-nutrients. In effect, each was a small ecological niche, held in suspension by the flow, like a balloon carried along by a wind."
Ghosh's rendering of the river is not a bad description of the novel he has written. "Gun Island" is comprised of stories both ancient and modern, Asian and European, fantastic and ordinary, all seemingly stirred and buoyed by the strong current of the story. Readers may be forgiven for feeling a bit carried away. Yet beneath Ghosh's fine writing and deft storytelling lies the question that has come to inspire his work: Why is the climate crisis so rarely represented in the fiction of our time?
"To see that this is so," he wrote in 2016, "we need only glance through the pages of a few highly regarded literary journals and book reviews. ... When the subject of climate change occurs in these publications, it is almost always in relation to nonfiction." As a novelist, however, Ghosh laments that the most pressing issue of our time, and the way it is already changing and shaping our stories, is not seriously reflected in the literature of this moment. His novel "Gun Island" is, in part, a response.
The story is grounded in the Sundarban Islands, the tiger-filled mangroves of lore that lie at the border between India and Bangladesh. Ghosh's description of the islands is especially well-written and generous, reminding us that the best stories invite us to places we have never been and then show us around. While in the islands, we learn the legend of a merchant named Chand who once fled Manasa Devi, the goddess of snakes and other poisonous creatures. Chand was forced by circumstance to migrate, then his fortunes changed, as did his course. But Manasa Devi always pursued him, and he never felt completely at ease.
The story is a curious one to Western ears, but Ghosh weaves in elements we might more easily recognize. His characters, like Chand, move with their stories from New York to Delhi to Venice, referencing not only South Asian folklore, but the plays of Shakespeare and the natural sciences. In so doing, Ghosh reaches for a more expansive idea of which stories truly belong to us.
The one that concerns him most is the story of what is happening to the Earth, which itself takes on a kind of agency in the novel. Rather than simply using climate change as a series of events to which the characters are forced to respond, Ghosh envisions a world that is more enchanted and alive. There are winds and tides, spiders and snakes, that play important roles in the novel, though I am reluctant to say more lest I ruin the effect.
The point, as one of the characters explains, is to listen deeply to all of the stories that are being told. "Only through stories," she says, "can invisible or inarticulate or silent beings speak to us; it is they who allow the past to speak." As Ghosh would have it, the beings to which we do not often listen, and the past to which we pay little heed, have much to teach us.
This review has not focused on the human characters of "Gun Island," though their stories are compelling complements to the natural tale being told. The protagonist is a rare-book dealer, decidedly out of his element tramping around in the mud. His mentor is an Italian intellectual. Boys from Bengal and a marine biologist also feature prominently. Yet the impression one is left with is that of the river. So many streams are held together in a much greater movement leaving readers with Ghosh's implicit question: Where are we all going?
It is a question that begs an answer, not only from novelists trying to tell the truth about how climate change is altering our course, but from all of us who share this world with innumerable other beings, carried together toward a common fate.