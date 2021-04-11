Review: Norwegian gloom runs in the family in Peter Geye’s fourth novel, 'Northernmost'

Northernmost. By Peter Geye. Knopf. 352 pages. $26.99.

It’s 1897, and Odd Einar Eide has just returned home to Hammerfest, Norway, after a treacherous Arctic expedition. Scarred from a run-in with an “ice bear,” with only a seal skin coat and a pair of boots to show for his trouble, he hopes for a happy homecoming but instead ends up crashing his own funeral: after weeks of no news, his wife, Inger, assumed he’d been killed.

When Odd Einar goes to their old house, he learns that she has become practically an indentured servant to a wealthy family in town. And she still has no news of Thea, her and Odd Einar’s daughter, who boarded a boat to the U.S. two years ago and hasn’t written since. Slowly, though, Inger and the rest of the townspeople at Hammerfest stop treating Odd Einar like a ghost, though he still feels like one. When a journalist comes into town eager to cover the local hero, Odd Einar at last begins to talk about the place he left behind and the circumstances that brought him home.

One hundred twenty years later, in 2017, 48-year-old journalist Greta Nansen (Odd Einar’s great-great-great-granddaughter) is in Minneapolis trying to write her family’s story, but is distracted by the breakdown of her marriage to Frans, a Norwegian academic. Greta realizes she never loved Frans, but she has let the years slip by, raised three children with him, and grown accustomed to their affluent lifestyle together.

The recent death of her mother and a gnawing resentment of Frans’ affair with a co-worker provide extra stressors. So, in the lead-up to Christmas, she drops the kids off with her father, Gus, and plans to break up with Frans during his business trip to Oslo. Instead, Greta’s fascination with the family story takes her to Hammerfest, where she visits Odd Einar's and Inger’s mossy tombstones. At a church concert, she first lays eyes on Stig Hjalmarson, who is slightly younger than her, and is instantly obsessed.

Stig is cartoonishly handsome and has an air of tragedy about him (hint: he’s grieving a loss similar to Odd Einar’s); he has nice hands, and composes music. Over the course of two strange days, they fall in love — strange is the right word, because Stig neither feels like a real person, nor a particularly realistic match for Greta. He’s Prince Charming in a fisherman's sweater, and his purpose as a character initially seems clear: warm up Greta’s frigid life with love. But when Stig learns about Greta’s famous relative, his local knowledge of Hammerfest history becomes the key to answering Greta’s deepest questions about her family’s origins.

Geye’s previous novel, "Wintering" (2017), introduced the Eide family starting with Gus in the 1960s. Here, the historical storyline is the stronger of the two, so it’s tempting to think that Geye should’ve just stuck with Odd Einar, and saved Greta for a future volume of the Eide saga. Yet Odd Einar and Greta also perfectly sum up the highs and lows of their time periods. Victorian Odd Einar is stoic and charmingly formal even to Inger, whom he loves deeply, and keeps his heartache over their daughter hidden. He also works an extremely dangerous job for measly pay. Greta, meanwhile, wants for no material thing. Unlike her ancestor, she has multiple homes and a stable career as a journalist.

Physical descriptions of characters are spare, and Geye seems to make a point of never describing Greta’s appearance. As a result, though, Greta is a blank space in the story, aloof except for her rage at Frans, which flares up when he does something like pour himself a cup of coffee too slowly. Explicit sex scenes with Stig prove Greta does indeed have a body, but these, too, feel detached. Geye has a much better handle on the historical characters, whose restraint suits his writing style. He boils them down to a few defining features — like Odd Einar’s tired eyes and scraggly beard, or Inger’s braids and freshly pressed clothes — so they feel as sharp as daguerreotype photographs.

Geye has written a memorable mixed-bag of a book. There are characters you wish you could be like and characters you can’t stand, realism mixed with drippy romance, and privilege next to poverty. While some travel restrictions remain, it’s also fun to imagine exploring the icy little town of Hammerfest, or just sitting cozily in the bar of a foreign hotel, as Greta does.

When she returns to Minnesota, Greta’s relationship with Stig is momentarily downgraded to long-distance pining. Their story continues on a slightly rom-com route, but the most satisfying ending belongs to Greta and Odd Einar, whose timelines intersect in a way that will surely inspire a few readers to probe their family trees for secrets, too.