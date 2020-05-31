Review: New volume recovers reputation of fascinating writer, socialite and horticulturalist

THE PLANTER OF MODERN LIFE: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution. By Stephen Heyman. Norton. 336 pages. $26.95.

How unlikely that one of the toasts of Paris in the 1920s, who regaled a gallery of international literary lions, Hollywood royalty, potentates and politicians, should have been forgotten. Or, still more improbable, that this expatriate writer would return home to Ohio and become a celebrated, visionary champion of organic farming in the United States.

Stephen Heyman, a former editor and columnist with The New York Times, restores Louis Bromfield to his place in both European and American cultural history with this exemplary biography of a man whose life was a confounding series of paradoxes.

Novelist, screenwriter and nonfiction author, Bromfield eventually would expend his fame and fortune, but for a time he was an integral part of Parisian society and a touchstone for modern farmers. Critics today are baffled by the reception and reputation he enjoyed — not least a Pulitzer Prize — accompanied by book sales in the 1920s that dwarfed those of Hemingway and Fitzgerald.

But there is no debate about the significance of his horticultural concepts. Long an avid gardener, he transplanted ideas from India and Europe that were embodied (with varying success) in his innovative but ill-fated Malabar Farm, which attracted a steady stream of pilgrims.

Lavish spending, chronic over-extension and no small measure of stubborn arrogance eventually would undermine Bromfield's worthy accomplishments and overshadow his tireless humanitarian relief efforts during the Spanish Civil War and World War II. When he died in 1956, his renown already was tarnished.

Heyman is meticulous in his research, unflinching in character study, and unerring in his selection of small, telling details. Fluid in style, his book straddles worlds and eras and never loses momentum or sense of place in its dual landscapes, literary and pastoral. He also reveals the origins of American agricultural blunders that plague us still.

One suspects most readers will be drawn to the more glamorous first third of the book, dealing chiefly with the Bromfield family's years in France, his early eminence in letters, and Bromfield’s close association with such intimates as Gertrude Stein and Edith Wharton.

But the remaining two-thirds are of consistent interest, not only the chronicle of organic farming, but for such asides as the 1945 wedding at Malabar of Bromfield’s friends Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

A National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar, and a fellow at the Leon Levy Center for Biography, the author, a Pittsburgh resident, should be commended for recovering this fascinating story, and for doing so with such aplomb.