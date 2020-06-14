Review: New travel memoir on India by Mary Morris has weaknesses and payoffs

ALL THE WAY TO THE TIGERS: A Memoir. By Mary Morris. Nan A. Talese/Doubleday. 225 pages. $25.95.
On her first day of kindergarten, Mary Morris was petrified. Her mother had to pry her hand from her daughter’s, who soon was sobbing into the skirts of her new teacher. That is, until she saw a little boy across the room, sitting on the floor, populating a map of an empty city with miniature buildings, trees and cars.
Her tears abruptly ceased, and young Mary joined the boy, who was happy to share, in his project.
“I begin making a city of my own,” she recalls years later. “I make it over and over again. It is never the same place. I never want it to be.”
It’s a revealing anecdote from the author of five travel memoirs, including her latest, “All the Way to the Tigers.” The restless child became a restless adult, as capable of mapping interior spaces as exterior ones. Best known for the memoir “Nothing to Declare,” Morris, who teaches at Sarah Lawrence College, has written eight novels and three short story collections in addition to her travel books.
“Tigers,” a rather tardy account of a journey to India in 2011 in search of the elusive big cat, has almost as many weaknesses as strengths, but even lesser Morris is enlightening to read. She bogs things down with a lengthy chronicle of her recovery from a devastating ankle injury in 2008. And for a seasoned traveler she also expends an unseemly amount of ink whining about all the discomforts she endured a decade ago.
But there are compensations, such as her keen observational skills, her generally fluid prose and the occasional aside that amplifies her themes. Recalling Peter Shaffer’s play “Equus,” about a boy who blinds six horses, she quotes the psychiatrist character saying, “I can cure him of his madness, but I will take away his passion.”
To which she adds, “The play resonates with me to this day. There was a time when, perhaps, I was a bit on the wrong side of that equation, not mad but not entirely sane. I was also passionate about everything I did. Never mind the drugs, the booze, the one-night stands it took to get there. I struggled to find the balance and now I’m not sure we ever can.”
She worries, like poet and novelist Rainer Maria Rilke did, that “If my devils are to leave me, I fear my angels will take flight as well.”
Morris may never achieve the equilibrium she appears to seek, knowing we can’t have it both ways.
Accessing her inner tiger, she writes, “How do we (artists) walk a thin line between sane and savage, between wild and tame? She concludes by heeding the words of novelist Gustave Flaubert: “Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.”
Would that there was more of both in this vaguely disappointing book.