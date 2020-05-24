Review: New collection strives to resuscitate short stories of Nancy Hale

WHERE THE LIGHT FALLS: Selected Stories of Nancy Hale. Edited by Lauren Groff. Great American Library. 347 pages. $26.
Vintage glamour and gloom permeate this book of short stories, written by Nancy Hale and compiled here with a steely, modern eye by Lauren Groff. Originally published between 1934 and 1966, these 25 stories (chosen from Hale’s 80) still have lots to say.
For Groff, the book is about salvaging Hale’s legacy. Despite winning 10 O. Henry Awards and writing for prestigious publications for decades, Hale is not widely read today. This makes Groff “riotously angry,” she admits in the book’s forward, and so she’s gathered a potent bunch of Hale’s stories to try and wake the world up.
Subtle and psychological, Hale’s stories are immersive little windows into the past, drawn heavily from her own life. Born in Boston in 1908 to two artists, she attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, moved to New York to write, got treatment for a nervous breakdown, found true love in her third marriage, and then lived the rest of her life in Charlottesville, Va.
From the self-centered artistic parents in “Outside” to the burdens of New England hardiness in “Rich People,” the jaded debutantes in “Crimson Autumn” and “The Bubble,” and the southern town buzzing with scandal in “That Woman,” Hale's stories explore the questions of womanhood, mental health and snobbery that she encountered during her life.
“Crimson Autumn,” from 1937, might be the quintessential Nancy Hale short story. Though partly based on Hale’s college years in the 1920s, the atmosphere Hale creates feels almost ancient, with feverish descriptions of roaring stadiums, banners flapping in the wind and a heroine in fear of dancing herself to death — watching every game, attending every party — in hopes of ruling the campus with her charismatic, towering football-star boyfriend.
While very much of its time, this story’s shadowy college setting, with no mention of studying or adult life, shows Hale at her most powerful and fun.
Why have these stories been forgotten? Groff blames a combination of sexism, fading interest in short stories, and Hale’s old-fashioned image. But the stories themselves have problems, from too-obvious villains to rushed endings. Wandering around rickety old houses, sanitarium rooms or posh apartments, and stifled by social norms, Hale’s protagonists rarely display the author’s own passions or drive so evident in Groff’s biographical sketch.
Still, Hale's deceptively dreamy prose, social commentary and palpable devotion to writing will fascinate future generations of readers.