WHY YOU SHOULD BE A SOCIALIST. By Nathan J. Robinson. All Points Books. 285 pages. $27.99.
Nathan J. Robinson believes that everyone would be a democratic socialist if they only understood what democratic socialism really is.
He writes: “I want to show you, as thoroughly and persuasively as I can, that leftist politics are not just consistent and reasonable, but that elementary moral principles compel us all to be leftists and socialists.”
Agree with him or not, Robinson is an overachieving millennial who is worth listening to. At 30 years old, he is a graduate of Yale Law School, a Ph.D candidate in sociology and social policy at Harvard, creator and editor of Current Events magazine, and a regular contributor to an array of major national publications.
His primary purpose with this book is not only to explain and extol democratic socialism, but to make you understand why more young people are supporting socialism today than at any time since the labor movement of the 1920s.
Let's begin with Robinson's description: Democratic socialists are those who believe in taking small steps toward establishing a world with no wars, no classism, no racism, no gender hierarchies and no significant imbalances of power between rich and poor. In this world, everyone leads a pleasant and fulfilling life. It is, in a word, Utopia.
He doesn’t believe for an instant that we’ll ever get to Utopia, but the destination is not important. Only the journey is. And that journey so far — those small steps, taken one at a time — has brought about important changes, such as child labor laws, the 40-hour work week, paid vacations, voting rights for women, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the end of school segregation, the right to unionize, the GI Bill, public libraries, fire departments, unemployment benefits, Miranda rights and more than 100 other examples.
Robinson is especially hard on capitalists, whom he considers to be cruel or greedy, or both. He’s not against people making millions, even billions of dollars. But he does despise rich people who hoard their money while their neighbors can barely feed their children. He dreams of the day when people will be admired more for what they give than for what they get.
But he is almost as hard on people who call themselves liberals, who he believes mean well but are far too eager to compromise. Democratic socialists understand they must shun compromise and battle fiercely every step of the way for what they believe, or they will fail. Had Martin Luther King Jr. been willing to compromise, for example, black people would still be living under Jim Crow laws, the author points out.
The book is not without big problems. While sometimes humorous, often scholarly and always compelling, Robinson cheapens his work by occasionally sinking into sarcasm, pomposity and vulgarities.
But Robinson’s biggest mistake is tying everything to late-2019 politics. Had he avoided that, his book could have become a go-to bible of leftist thought, relevant for many years. As it stands, it is certain to become outdated within a few months. Read it soon, or it will be obsolete.