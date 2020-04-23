Review: Mount Pleasant mothers vs. the monster in their midst

THE SOUTHERN BOOK CLUB’S GUIDE TO SLAYING VAMPIRES. By Grady Hendrix. Quirk Books. 408 pages. $22.99.
“In every book we read, no one ever thought anything bad was happening until it was too late. This is where we live, it’s where our children live, it’s our home. Don’t you want to do absolutely everything you can to keep it safe?”
What if Jerry Dandridge, the charming suburban vampiric antagonist of 1985’s “Fright Night” faced off against the Ya-Ya Sisterhood? Novelist, screenwriter and sometimes journalist Grady Hendrix returns to the Mount Pleasant of his childhood and of his 2016 horror novel “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” in a new book that imagines such a scenario. It’s not a fair fight.
Although the writing of “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” predates the COVID-19 global pandemic, the novel is decidedly timely in the myriad ways it addresses anxieties over the vulnerability of the elderly, infirm and economically disenfranchised; and the frightening ease with which irresponsible wielders of authority can be wooed toward greed, vanity and sycophantism over public safety, social justice and civic duty.
Nurse-turned-housewife Patricia Campbell may not be the feminist healer/hero we were expecting, but in her redemptive, self-sacrificing stance against those who would do harm to her family, friends and community, she just might be the hero we need.
Bored by her insular, privileged life in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village in the 1990s, Patricia finds both escapism and belonging among the not-quite-a-book-club forged by her friends Kitty, Grace, Slick and Maryellen as an act of rebellion against the stifling Literary Guild, an elitist book club in which the great modern works are assigned but never read. As they come to embrace one another and their penchant for sordid pulp fiction and serial killer true crime, these women also reveal heretofore private truths about their personal aspirations and familial complexities as wives and mothers.
“Don’t you wish something exciting would happen around here?” Patricia muses. That wish is fulfilled with the arrival of enigmatic outsider James Harris, and the ease with which he ingratiates himself into the financial well-being of the book club members’ husbands with the lure of investments in the burgeoning development of gated communities. But James is a parasitic apex predator, an accomplished gaslighter with a centuries-long history of subverting others for personal gain and his own immortal survival.
Once invited in (one of many nods to established literary and cinematic vampire lore), James inserts himself into the Campbell household, corrupting Patricia’s Nazi-obsessed son Blue and ignored daughter Korey, tempting her psychiatrist husband Carter with notoriety and wealth, and clashing with Patricia’s mother-in-law Miss Mary, with whom James shares a dark history.
In the parallel but not-so-far removed world of the hardscrabble community of Six Mile, African American children are disappearing and dying mysteriously, reputedly at the hands of a mysterious “Boo Man.” The deaths are dismissed as drug crimes by unsympathetic law enforcement and go unnoticed by their disconnected white neighbors in the Old Village. A matriarch of Six Mile, Ursula Greene “does for” the Campbells as Miss Mary’s caregiver.
Hendrix deftly juxtaposes the socioeconomic inequities between these black and white communities through the ways in which James preys on each of them. But Hendrix also grants glimmers of hope as Mrs. Greene and the women of Patricia’s book club join forces against their shared enemy, even after Patricia and Kitty fail to protect the children of Six Mile in their eye-opening inaugural visit.
Hendrix excels at crafting the creeping dread of physical harm and the even more horrifying fate of isolation as an ostracized Patricia is met with condescending disbelief and mind-numbing prescription drugs in response to her attempts to protect her family and thwart the neighborhood monster. For the sake of her children, Patricia draws on untested fortitude as she rallies her book club compatriots for a final confrontation against James, unfolding against the backdrop of another contest of mythic proportions: the Carolina-Clemson rivalry.
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” will find a deservedly welcoming readership among book club enthusiasts, fans of sophisticated horror fiction and those familiar with the remarkable real women of Mount Pleasant on whom Hendrix’s characters are based. Moreover, the novel offers an efficacious affirmation of maternal tenacity and an auspicious call to tend to others in times of crisis, even (and especially) against seemingly insurmountable odds.