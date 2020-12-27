Review: 'Mill Town' a love letter to a working-class community ravaged by environmental harm

MILL TOWN: Reckoning with What Remains. By Kerri Arsenault. St. Martin’s Press. 354 pages. $27.99.
There are days when the smell hits you. That paper mill stink, the unmistakable “aromatherapy” around the Don Holt Bridge, when the already humid air hangs heavier with a dense eggy scent. At night, the Kapstone plant, with its smokestacks spewing steam and who knows what else, looks oddly glamorous as its galaxy of lights are blurred by the sulfurous fog.
If you Google “paper mills Charleston,” three sites come up, and if you expanded it to Georgetown and other South Carolina locations, that number multiplies. At one point in time, according to the S.C. Encyclopedia, Georgetown’s International Paper was the largest paper mill in the world, which puts us in good company with the people we meet in Kerri Arsenault’s arresting debut book, “Mill Town.” In fact Hugh Chisholm, who founded the Rumford, Maine, paper mill of the book’s title in the late 1890s, was also co-founder of International Paper.
But the paper mill that anchors Rumford and adjacent Mexico, Maine, where Arsenault grew up, is different. Ours in South Carolina mainly produce pulp products for packaging (cardboard, etc.), while the one that dominates Arsenault’s hometown specializes in bleached paper products. Paper like that makes up the 354 pages of her book, and — as a point of local pride — the specialty high quality paper for National Geographic’s glossy pages.
That bleaching process is toxic, Arsenault discovers, as she begins exploring why her late father and grandfather and so many of her neighbors and fellow Mexico residents have died, or are dying, of cancer.
On one level, “Mill Town” is Arsenault’s in-depth excavation of the environmental and health impacts the dioxin-producing paper making process has had, and continues to have, on her town. Dubbed “Cancer Valley” by a 1991 Boston public television exposé, this area is home to hardy French Catholic Acadians, Arsenault’s ancestors, who were drawn to this rugged, frosty frontier where the Androscoggin River ribbons along the edge of the wild and lumber-rich North Maine Woods.
But her book is much more — part beautiful memoir and regional history, part investigative journalism, part environmental diatribe countered by a poetic ode to place. In short, it’s a fraught love letter to that fragile American entity, the small, rural, working-class town.
Arsenault’s prose shines in the vignettes of her life growing up “in a Shrinky Dink world where everything was there, just smaller” — a town where folks worked hard, skied hard, looked out for others, went to the town bar on Saturday night and confessional on Sunday. “People drew pensions when they retired, didn’t use credit cards, owned their own homes, bought modest cars, kept their cash liquid,” and pretty much knew everyone else.
On numerous research trips back to Maine from her current home in Connecticut, Arsenault gains instant entree at the local high school and elsewhere simply by announcing she’s “Maddy’s daughter.”
Thanks to Arsenault’s knack for the just-right detail, we see here a different Maine from the L.L. Bean version. Yes, there’s plenty of snow and flannel, even a kitschy, giant Paul Bunyan, but also poverty, food insecurity, opioid addiction and corporate boondoggles, like when Nestle muscles in to extract water (and imperil the town’s supply) for its Poland Spring label.
Arsenault intersperses these honestly rendered small-town tales and mini-profiles of characters’ health ordeals and/or mill experience with disturbing data about pollution, toxins and the failure of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to curtail the mill’s boiler emissions or to act on numerous red flags.
There’s a lot to track and digest, and it can be tricky at times to follow the author’s through line. I was impressed by Arsenault’s tenacity and decade-worth of research but sometimes frustrated to jump from topic to topic.
We learn, among other things, about the toxicity of burning tires (or TDF, tire-derived fuel), the aforementioned water supply issue, labor unions, all sorts of regulatory gobbledygook, the history of Acadians and the Chisholm family empire, which includes an odd wink at Trump Tower.
Arsenault is not afraid of rabbit holes, and to her credit she makes them interesting. But at times, the reader can struggle to connect the dots that she, too, on her quest to “reckon with what remains” and tie Mexico’s cancer epidemiology to mill pollution, wants to connect. She’s “trying to find what doesn’t what to be found,” Arsenault writes, and she finds a lot, including cover-ups and dubious regulatory reporting.
But there’s no tidy ending, no triumphant Erin Brockovich moment. Just “because you can’t draw a straight line doesn’t mean there’s no line,” she muses.
The joy of reading “Mill Town” is savoring Arsenault’s lovely turns of phrase: “dusk colonizes the sky”; “You can almost hear spring releasing its frost like a cracked rib, the sound of soil shifting in its skin.” Her descriptions of people and place are spot on, her verbs robust and fresh. The sadness of “Mill Town” is the despair that seeps in like the toxins themselves, and the devastating irony that these good people, this good and desperate town, is dependent on the mill that is killing them.
Arsenault has done immense and important research and delivered an engaging tale that deserves a close read. You’ll think differently about paper you hold in your hand and ponder plenty when eating your next lobster roll.