Review: Marilynne Robinson's 'Jack' brings 'the weight on the family's heart' back home

JACK. By Marilynne Robinson. Farrar Strauss and Giroux. 309 pages. $27.
Since 2004, beginning with “Gilead,” Marilynne Robinson has been telling the ongoing and intertwined stories of the Ames and Boughton families of Gilead, Iowa. They are clerical families, one Congregational, the other Presbyterian, dedicated to goodness and right-living but also aware that they are doomed to fall short. On the last page of “Lila,” her previous installment in what is now a tetralogy, a young woman scanning the future arrives at this thought: “Pity us, yes, but we are brave ...”
And now comes “Jack,” whose hero, John Ames Boughton, has been coming home, trying and failing to make good since the opening volume. He is the “weight on the family’s heart, the unnamed absence, like the hero in a melancholy tale.” Pity him. Pity them.
Robinson has written a lovely little essay on Psalm 8, especially on her affection for the lines, “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars ... What is man that thou art mindful of him? And the son of man that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels.” What she cherishes in the psalm — the compound of God’s majesty and human diminutiveness — is the very thing, she says, that accounts for the mixed nature of experience. Beauty and miracles are everywhere, but they come hemmed in by the defects of time and temperament. Robinson calls it “possibility in a sleeve of limitation.”
When we meet “Jack” in his book, he is just out of prison, living in a rooming house, spending his days at the library and his nights trying to stay out of trouble. The sleeve of limitation is tight. He’s at home nowhere and at ease never. “Jack” takes place in the 1940s, so the events of the novel precede those of “Gilead” and “Home” by eight years. This is very important to readers of the Gilead books. We don’t know all the particulars of Jack’s story, but we do know the outcome.
The novel opens with a brief encounter on the street that introduces Jack and an African-American woman, Della Miles. Something has happened between them. We don’t immediately know why, but he abandoned her in the middle of a dinner date — pork chops uneaten, bill unpaid. Later, he chases her, just talking, as he says, to keep her listening. She rejoins: “I have never heard of a white man who got so little good out of being a white man.”
In these early pages he lays out the cost-benefit analysis of what might happen between them: “I could cost you everything, and there’s no good I could ever do you.” She is a high school English teacher, the daughter of a bishop; he is for the moment, a bum.
Then follows a risky, knockout scene. Jack sometimes spends the night in Bellefontaine Cemetery, when times are financially tight. One night, after the gates have been locked for the night, he encounters Della Miles, who has wandered in and can’t get out. At nearly 100 pages, the graveyard interlude hints at a world without social blocks and spying eyes, all the while reminding us that this free world doesn’t exist.
The cemetery is what Della’s father would call a “baited trap” — anywhere you’re not supposed to be. Yet, it is one place where, it turns out, a mixed-race couple in 1940s St. Louis can be. Over the hours of the night, we watch Jack and Della fall in love. Their conversation ranges — from the misplaced pride of graveyard monuments to the “bird of dawning” that “singeth all night long” in the first scene of “Hamlet” (another disgraced son who has become a family problem). If Hamlet is “the loneliest man in the world,” perhaps Jack is next in line. Even as the strange night is happening, Jack imagines it over: “This most improbable meeting, quiet and more quiet until she had gone and he had days to himself to remember her and regret nothing.”
Their love might have a chance in the world after Doomsday: “Emily Post, Deuteronomy, the whole regime gone.” In his mind, it would take an apocalypse to remove Robinson’s sleeve of limitation. Throughout the novel, Jack aspires to “utter harmlessness.” It’s a modest wish but one he has to abandon. On the bus with Della, as they leave her family behind and occupy separate, segregated seats, he thinks: “And this was his grandest larceny by far, this sly theft of happiness from the very clutches of prohibition.”