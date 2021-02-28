Review: 'Luster' a portrait of the artist as a young, confused, directionless woman

LUSTER. By Raven Leilani. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 227 pages. $26.

Raven Leilani begins her sardonic first novel “Luster” with a twist on the office romance. Our introduction to Edie, her protagonist, is through a sexting episode. There are many men in Edie’s life, so many that she loses her job for office indiscretions before the novel is seriously underway. She admits on page two, “Men lose interest in me when I talk.” Go figure. Edie will not be a tragic or doomed anything.

All the while that she is offering herself to men and complying with their fantasies, she is also treating us to an interior monologue: “I’m an open book, I say, thinking of all the men who have found it illegible.” Or this: “He wants me to be myself like a leopard might be herself in a city zoo.” Edie has little interest, either clinical or romantic, in these men, but she does understand expedience: “To be black and dogged and inoffensive is an art.”

While Edie would love to meet someone her own age (23) who is “clean cut and doesn’t drink and refers to God as a woman,” she spends the bulk of the novel in the vicinity of Eric, a 40-something husband in an open marriage. Their relationship is kinky, wince-worthy and unbalanced. When Eric takes her face in his hands, she can “feel the salary in them, the 40-plus years of relative ease.”

Just when it has become unbearable to read (our identification with Edie is so strong), Leilani makes a plot shift that breathes air onto the pages. While Eric is away on business, Edie sneaks into his house. There, like a spy infiltrating the enemy camp, she is discovered by Rebecca, Eric’s wife. Until that moment, Rebecca has been in the wings, calling the shots and enforcing the rules that regulate Eric’s relationship with Edie. What happens when Rebecca and Edie meet is the swerve that reroutes the plot.

Leilani’s “Luster” begins as a morality tale with a single-word moral (“Don’t”) and becomes something roomier and brighter. She fools us into thinking we’re reading about a woman unraveling, when the truth turns out to be the opposite.

Unlike Emma Bovary, that great 19th century avatar of adulterous downfall, Edie doesn’t have to die for her sins. Leilani’s rewrite of the adultery plot casts Edie and Rebecca as occasional enemies but more often as allies. The real story of the novel is the blooming friendship of these women. Rebecca is “freakishly competent,” a yoga expert and non-stop gardener. She is professionally associated with death — a morgue doctor. Edie also leans toward death. The smell of fresh-cut grass makes her sick: “everywhere the perfume of things that want to live.”

But Rebecca, it turns out, is a lifegiver to Edie, and vice versa. While some of their joint endeavors might strain credibility (the scene, for instance, when Rebecca, Edie in tow, slips away to a mosh pit and throws her bra into the crowd), they nudge Edie toward a world where her fantasies might be possible.

Rebecca enlists Edie’s help with Akila, their 12-year-old adopted daughter, who is Black, like Edie. She is from Louisiana, and her own mother was swept away in a flood. Akila wore a FEMA jacket every day until her therapist talked her into wearing it only once a year, in commemoration. She lived in three foster homes before Rebecca and Eric adopted her, and is still a mystery to them.

One reason, among many, that Rebecca brings Edie into the house is an unvoiced mission: to decode Akila. They are separately stranded within the strange household of Eric and Rebecca, bonded by race and video games. Edie is quick to detect the racist subtext in the lessons of Akila’s math tutor, and she knows what to do with Akila’s hair.

Edie can see others and interpret their needs, but she can’t see herself. She aspires to be “uncomplicated and undemanding.” In fact, she is a mess of contradictions and desires. It is Rebecca’s radical vision that finally makes Edie visible to herself.

The strongest thread running through “Luster” is the latent portrait of an artist. When the house is quiet, Edie puts on the post office episode of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and paints objects she’s picked up: Rebecca’s boots, her half-eaten Granny Smith apples. It’s a start. Soon, Rebecca is inviting Edie to the morgue to paint corpses. A long time passes before Edie can do a graphite study of her own face. For the first time in her life, she looks at it and can say, “There I am.” She’s made a record. She was here.