Review: Lowcountry adventure novel explores family, magic and fate

SPELLBOUND UNDER THE SPANISH MOSS. By Connor Judson Garrett and Kevin N. Garrett. Lucid House. 108 pages. $14.95 paperback.
"For all the love and loneliness Raven has experienced there in equal doses, she can’t help but wonder if her own capacity to love and be loved will be buried someday. If she’ll move on, if she’ll have to, if her memories there will simply become a remnant of the woman time will make of her."
Father and son storytellers Kevin and Connor Garrett set their dreamlike adventure tale, “Spellbound Under the Spanish Moss,” in swampy southern Georgia, where young Gareth Greyfin has spent his childhood sailing, fishing, and selling his catch, with only his father Samuel for company. Their workaday coastal lives seem small and predictable until Samuel is mortally wounded by a snakebite. As Samuel nears death, he implores his son to find Evangeline, an ostracized witch from Samuel’s past, for hope of a cure.
Gareth begins a classically inspired hero’s quest through a magical vision of the Lowcountry, accompanied by Evangeline’s daughter Raven, who can shape-shift from disabled young woman to soaring bird. As Gareth journeys to save his father’s life, he discovers new truths about himself, and he and Raven each learn just how much they are willing to risk to save the ones they love.
“Spellbound Under the Spanish Moss” is an action-packed narrative that feels like the retelling of a lucid dream. The Garretts’ first co-authored novel in a new series is reminiscent of children’s fairy tales in its directness, emphasis on moral lessons and its concision. The characters each have complex natures, but Gareth stands apart.
While many protagonists of fiction meant for younger readers can seem too good to be authentic, Gareth’s vulnerability rings true. Readers will find that they know a Gareth in their lives. Raven is likewise compelling as she struggles with the deep-seated pain of abandonment manifesting as a need to help others and the possibility of becoming her own savior in the process.
“Spellbound” is rife with thoughtful truths about family, diversity and responsibility, which reveal themselves in the actions and rich inner lives of memorable characters. This is an auspicious beginning to a new Lowcountry adventure series.