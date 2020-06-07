Review: Lovely writing can't keep 'Marguerite' from an unsatisfying ending

MARGUERITE. By Marina Kemp. Viking. 358 pages. $26.

The inside flap of Marina Kemp’s debut novel, “Marguerite,” hints at intrigue and mystery in the “lush fields and olive groves” of the south of France. The list of characters reads like dramatis personae for a classic murder mystery. What follows is a lovely but slow and uneven meditation on the difficulties of escaping the traps of the past and preconceptions.

“Marguerite” is set in 2002, which allows Kemp to tell a modern story without the interference of pervasive smart phones. The Languedoc region provides the landscape and atmosphere of the novel, but the language is fully British. Characters call each other “mate,” then use words like “gardienne” and allude to “l’affaire du voile islamique” with no translation.

While the novel’s perspective bounces around between characters, it focuses mostly on the nurse Marguerite, the farmer Henri and his wife Brigitte. Marguerite has been hired to take care of Jerome, a wealthy and tyrannical old man who is dying alone in his family home. Brigitte is his “gardienne,” or guardian, who immediately dislikes and distrusts this young newcomer from Paris, and Marguerite soon finds the village is full of distrustful inhabitants — all with secrets of their own, of course.

At the beginning, the detailed writing causes the reader to pay close attention in an effort to figure out the secrets and shame hiding in the characters’ pasts. Their pasts also make open and honest conversations between characters nearly impossible. Kemp highlights this lack of emotional intimacy with extreme physical intimacy, like detailing exactly how Marguerite takes care of the invalid Jerome (just the same as she did for her sister). This tension between physical and emotional intimacy builds so subtly that it is only noticeable when it reaches a breaking point.

Kemp plays on preconceptions and expectations throughout the novel, with varying success. She has the most success with how we learn about Marguerite and how she is haunted by memories of her sister’s debilitating illness. Every time we think we know what happened, Kemp adds another twist, another detail, until the truth is revealed in one of the only open conversations in the book.

Kemp has the least success with the villagers and their preconceptions about the newcomers from the city, and vice versa. It gets tiresome to read different variations of the “villagers don’t trust the newcomer from the city” or “closeted gay man is tormented by his sexuality” tropes in scene after scene.

The side characters are archetypes from Gothic tales or mystery stories and fade away once the narrative lasers in on Marguerite and Henri in the third section. It was disappointing to discover that a Muslim woman who wears a hijab in rural France was little more than a plot device.

Once Kemp establishes (early on) that everyone is prejudiced, miserable, or both, the reader is tempted to put the book aside. But this would have been a mistake, because the third section tells an unexpected story of intrigue, then romance. After Kemp spends two-thirds of the book portraying Henri as a gay character, his blossoming romance with Marguerite comes as a surprise.

Bisexual representation, especially in a male character, is so scarce that it wasn't initially clear whether Kemp was establishing a bisexual character or reestablishing heterosexual values. But their romance, an escape from her past and from what society expects from him, is the most heartfelt and enjoyable part of the book.

Unfortunately, the book stumbles from a pleasant read to a frustratingly unsatisfying one in the final two-chapter section that wraps up the main characters’ respective stories. Kemp spent the whole book building up expectations to refute in an interesting way and then falls back on cliches we hoped the characters had escaped.

Case in point: Henri spent most of the book hating himself for being gay, and then his blossoming romance with Marguerite looked like it would refute his own (and the reader's) preconception that one must be either gay or straight. However, Kemp falls back on the "bury your gays" trope, which requires gay characters to die at the end. The reader hoped Henri had escaped this expected ending, so this choice is disappointing.

Ultimately, “Marguerite” is a story about disconnected people wrestling with self-imposed and societal expectations — people trying, and mostly failing, to have open and honest conversations with those they love. Like a classic tragedy, it starts with order and ends in chaos and death. But, unlike a classic tragedy, there’s very little catharsis in the ending.