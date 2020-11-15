Review: Life of Dorothy Day receives thorough examination in new biography

DOROTHY DAY: Dissenting Voice of the American Century. By John Loughery and Blythe Randolph. Simon and Schuster. 448 pages. $30.
Dorothy Day rarely left those who met her unmoved. Tall and regularly called beautiful, even as an old woman, she routinely dressed in the remnants of clothes donated to the poor and homeless she cared for.
A Catholic convert who frequently defended the Church’s most conservative ideologies, she just as frequently took on the clergy, including the mighty Cardinal Francis Joseph Spellman, for their lavish lifestyles and pro-war stances. Deeply spiritual, and never unwilling to share the poverty of those she served, she also could be coldly judgmental of even her most loyal supporters.
A chain-smoking, hard-drinking rebel journalist in the Greenwich Village of the 1910s, her softer side led her into fraught relationships with the likes of an often deeply depressed Eugene O’Neill and the charismatic but abusive newsman Lionel Moise. Her attraction to the Catholic Church did not keep her from having an abortion and giving birth to a daughter out of wedlock.
As author John Loughery states in his new biography, there is something about Dorothy Day to alienate almost everyone. His book, co-authored by Blythe Randolph, poses the most salient question about the maddeningly paradoxical Day. What are we to make of this woman?
Born in Illinois near the turn of the last century, Day completed two years of college, then traveled to New York where she began writing for the small magazines that flourished before and after World War I. Always “haunted by God,” she was baptized in the Catholic Church in 1927. Five years later, she met Peter Maurin, a French fellow Catholic, with whom she founded the Catholic Worker, a periodical that, along with the houses of hospitality they later created throughout the country, reflected their belief in the basic tenets of Christianity.
More particularly, they adhered to Christ’s words in the Sermon on the Mount and followed the Church’s traditional belief in the centrality of “corporal works of mercy,” such as feeding the hungry, caring for the sick and visiting the imprisoned. In addition to their charitable activities, Maurin’s and Day’s intermittent association with left-wing causes, and their magazine’s name, led to accusations of crypto-Communism. In fact, Dorothy Day was never consistently part of any movement or political party, and she was a lifetime non-voter.
It is evident that Loughery (author of biographies of John Sloan and S.S. Van Dine) and Randolph (author of biographies of Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh) have a passionate interest in their present topic. They appear to have a near encyclopedic knowledge of Day that allows them to provide a richly detailed and tightly chronological account of her life. Their prose style is brisk, polished and professional, and pulls the reader in very effectively.
The problem is Dorothy Day herself. Even after more than 300 pages, she remains oddly elusive, somewhat opaque. While it is easy to admire and respect her (the Catholic Church is presently considering canonization), it is difficult to like her. Like many ascetics and uncompromisingly moral people, she could easily tip into self-righteousness and annoy others with her occasional prescience.
She had very early concerns about the causes and possible outcome of the United State’s entry into the Vietnam War, and — because of her belief in liturgical reform, denunciation of racism and warnings about the dangers of extreme capitalism — anticipated the words of the largely beloved Pope John XXII.
Perhaps the authors make their fascination with Dorothy Day most understandable when referring simply to what she tried to do. Upon the death of her mentor, Peter Maurin, the book reminds the reader that their lives were driven by “joy in poverty, renunciation, love for all humanity, the example of the saints and an unreserved commitment to God.”
As Loughery and Randolph make clear, there are far worse things to which we frail human beings can dedicate ourselves.