Review: Learning to debate in suburbia in Ben Lerner's 'Topeka School'

THE TOPEKA SCHOOL. By Ben Lerner. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 272 pages. $30.99.
Ben Lerner opens his third novel, “The Topeka School,” with a funny scene. Adam Gordon, his protagonist (and a dead ringer for Ben Lerner himself), is in a boat at night with his high school girlfriend, Amber, talking. Or, to be clear, he is talking, and she is — gone! Somehow, in love with his own voice, Adam doesn’t hear her splashy exit. How appropriate for a novel so deeply invested in talk, in storytelling, in the culture of disclosure and revelation.
The drama of Lerner’s novel comes out of a collage of voices: his narrative travels among members of the Gordon family, each telling variants of the master story.
“The Topeka School” is both a suburban novel and a coming-of-age/portrait-of-the-artist novel. The opening pages imagine a jumpy series of changes in perspective. After he evacuates the boat, Adam goes through the suburban neighborhood, looking for the vagrant Amber among a series of identical houses. He enters one, only to realize he’s in the wrong house. Adam being Adam, he ponders “the sublime of identical layouts”: “He was in all the houses but also floating above all of them.”
The slapstick of having to sneak out of the wrong house plays for laughs, but it also underlines Adam’s artistic dilemma: how to find himself within the right house, figuratively; how to forge a unique narrative out of a suburban soul.
Lerner’s Topeka is home to the Foundation, a close stand-in for the Menninger Clinic, now in El Paso but once housed in Topeka. Lerner’s parents were New Yorkers who migrated to work at the clinic: she as a therapist and eventually famous author of books popularizing feminist issues, he as a specialist in bringing “lost boys” (“white kids from stable homes who were fine until they weren’t”) back into the social fold. In the years since, talk, whether therapeutic or not, has become everyone’s game.
Adam has serious language gifts himself. His true desire is to be a poet. As the son of lefty intellectuals who disclose their feelings, he considers his masculinity to be suspect in a world where tough guys keep their lips zipped. His avocations — poetry and debate — don’t help. Yet debate is also a way to channel aggression. The trick is to stage debate as a form of verbal combat, “to be a bully, quick and vicious.” Like free styling and rap battles, his event, extemporaneous speaking (extemp for short), is a seat-of-the-pants feat of improvisation. Lerner, who was a national debate champion himself, gets across the thrill of laying it all out there.
If “America is adolescence without end,” extemp is a means to grow oneself. Winning at extemp takes swagger, but it also takes something more sturdy: a fine discrimination between message and manner.
Here’s how extemp works: A competitor like Adam reads and studies contemporary issues, compiling folders of relevant data. It’s a strategy game, anticipating what kind and how much information he needs. Officially, it’s about being in command, such command that he can speak off-the-cuff about any contemporary issue. A competitor draws three questions, selects one, and has 30 minutes to prepare a five-to-seven-minute speech that he’ll deliver without notes. The point is to “project fluency and authority.” Adam trains to use his body to lend structure to a speech, when and where to step to mark transitions, when and how to gesture. He likens the effect to “opera without music.”
By the time of his senior year, Adam has outgrown his local coaches. The school brings in Peter Evenston, a Topeka School alum who won nationals in extemporaneous speaking and is dubbed “the greatest extemper of them all.” From Evanston, Adam learns both polish and fakery. He picks up many winning tricks: how to stud a speech with sources “to provide the effect of authority”; how to take on a “crisp, slightly heightened tone”; how to use “easily accessible but somewhat literary phrasing.”
He also learns to put aside the nagging truth that the right words can support the wrong side. He and Evanston, who will go on to work for Bob Dole, are at political odds. From beginning to end, Adam deplores Evanston’s opinions, but he readily absorbs his style.
Making style and substance match, absorbing all the voices in his ears, speaking in a language all his own. In this wonderful novel, Ben Lerner makes his alter-ego Adam Gordon’s lessons in fluency both interesting and urgent. Adam’s parents teach him that life is sometimes an “over-determined mess.” Adam wants to believe that he can sort through the mess, speak the truth as he sees it, and take his place in the arena of words.
From the distance of more than 20 years, the older Adam interjects occasionally to remind us that his younger self did just that. Lerner writes very funny, brainy books about being Ben Lerner, or someone very like him. Read “The Topeka School” to catch up with another autofictional wizard.