SPRING. By Karl Ove Knausgaard. Translated by Ingvild Burkey. Penguin. 182 pages. $27.
“Spring,” the third installment of Karl Ove Knausgaard’s Seasons Quartet, is a gorgeous, poignant novel. Knausgaard sets his story at the “borderland between two parallel realities”: the banal one he greets every day and the magical one that he glimpses through his children. He writes, “I liked myself when I was with the children, that was one of the great joys they gave me, and I liked no one as much as I liked them.”
“Spring” takes place over the hours of a single eventful day. The novel shuttles back and forth between the present day and memories of what brought them all to that day. In his “My Struggle” books, Knausgaard is always, unforgettably, a wounded son. In the Seasons books, he writes as a father to celebrate the “clatter” of family life. The noise, the chaos, the moments of saturated beauty: He’s aware that all of it is a losable paradise.
Knausgaard writes about his family’s year of seasons as a way to welcome his fourth child, baby Anne, into the world. The other children are a tightly bonded unit, and he doesn’t want Anne (always “you” in this book) to feel that she’s just an appendix to the main story. He hopes that writing will “clear a space” in his mind for her. He also thinks of the new child as a kind of guarantor. With her to raise, it will be impossible for him to stray and choose another life, one without his family.
Why think of straying? The final lines of "Spring" embrace the disarray that surfaces early in the novel: “Sometimes it hurts to live, but there is always something to live for. Could you please try to remember that?” Everything is falling apart at their house, from the vibrating car and clogged drainpipe to the moldy food and missing shirt buttons. He tells himself, “We are living on a knife edge,” and the image has power.
Within the first 20 pages, there’s mention of a visit to Child Protective Services, “after the thing that happened happened.” As a family, they have entered a shameful zone where third parties have the right to intrude and take over. He writes, “At times I thought that my job was taking care of the shadows so that they would grow up in the light.”
Sitting in the Protective Services office, Knausgaard knows the experts want evidence that he’s in touch with his children, that he sees them. As a kind of disclaimer, Knausgaard writes, “Love is not a word I often use, it seems too big in relation to the world I know.” Yet, what a gift he has given his daughter and us, how bracing to witness his vision of her. Even before birth, he imagines her “bobbing in the lukewarm water of the womb.” In her first weeks of life, he tells her, “You moved your arms and legs slowly, like a reptile.”
By the coda at book’s end, she is a cheerful and energetic 2-year-old, standing in her crib when he wakes at 4 a.m. to write. “Daddy, the moon,” she cries, pointing. He fills with happiness — that she can orient herself in the world, but also that the moon is personal to her. Already, he knows his Anne as a virtuoso of life.
The baby’s sunny life stands against her mother’s shadow existence. Ten pages into the novel, Knausgaard announces that they are going to visit Mummy, the first we learn that Mummy isn’t with them. She is in a Helsingburg hospital, as a consequence of the “thing that happened” — a suicide attempt.
Among the novel’s moving parts — the older children with their swimming pool, badminton games, computers and visiting friends; the baby; the glories of the garden — the story of Mummy in her room is the most savage and raw. She is almost invisible to the children. And her despair is invisible to her husband. Knausgaard doesn’t spare himself. His novel chronicles lives running on parallel tracks: his wife’s (dark, sodden, immobile) and his children’s (golden, halcyon, active). He negotiates the distance, but he doesn’t understand it.
Knausgaard’s story of human and seasonal beginnings builds to an emotional release on Walpurgis Night. For 12 years, Knausgaard has lived in Sweden, and on April 30 of each of them, he marvels to see his ultra rational neighbors gathering around bonfires to sing old songs and celebrate spring. The living connection to pagan rituals and ancient hopes includes his little family as they turn from darkness to light.
Knausgaard ends with an act of faith: “We come from far away, from terrifying beauty, for a newborn child who opens its eyes for the first time is like a star, is like a sun. ... The great and terrifying beauty does not abandon us, it is there all the time, in everything that is always the same, in the sun and the stars, in the bonfire and the darkness, in the blue carpet of flowers beneath the tree. It is of no use to us, it is too big for us, but we can look at it, and we can bow before it.” Tears stream down his face, and the baby smiles.
