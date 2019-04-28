MY STRUGGLE: Book Six. By Karl Ove Knausgaard. Translated by Don Bartlett and Martin Aitken. Archipelago Books. 1,156 pages. $33.
Does global superstar Karl Ove Knausgaard need an introduction? He and his grand ambition have now completed “My Struggle,” Books 1-6, one of the great works of the early 21st century. Ten years ago, when he was still reeling from the messy alcoholic downfall and death of his father, Knausgaard set an agenda for himself: He would complete a series of six books at break-neck speed, sometimes at the pace of 20 pages a day.
When we leave him in "Book Five," Knausgaard is a young man on the brink of a career, a nobody in “a small town at the edge of the world.” His prose alternates between desperate confessions (“Something shrieked inside me”) and statements of faith (“The heart never errs. The heart never ever errs”). Walking around the city in "Book Five," Knausgaard writes, “A rush of happiness surged through me. It was the rain, it was the lights, it was the city. It was me. I was going to be a writer, a star, a beacon for others.”
“My Struggle: Book Six” opens in 2009. Knausgaard is a writer, as he prophesied, but his fame is about to soar. 2009 is a big year: in the novel’s opening pages, he is on the cusp of publishing his breakthrough sextet. What should be a moment of fulfillment is instead a time of agony for Knausgaard. He had grown bored with the literariness of literature. Everything he hears or reads in the public sphere is static and unoriginal.
Knausgaard is searching for words that slice through the protocols. In “My Struggle,” he wants to transform the everyday into the epic. One of his strategies is to stick close to the truth, a move that, from the start, has brought up questions about genre. To keep it real, he describes actual incidents and doesn’t camouflage real people with fake names.
The opening pages of the novel introduce a state of floating, nameless anxiety. Knausgaard has been having panic attacks when he drives. As it happens, he is sitting at a cafe just across from Elsinore Castle, and he begins to imagine Hamlet, lying there on his back and thinking about “the colossal meaninglessness that had come between himself and all things.” How wonderfully suggestive this quick scene is: One melancholy thinker with father and uncle problems imagines another melancholy thinker with the same problems.
The drama of "Part One," the first 400 pages, centers on a real-life father/uncle problem that threatens to derail the “Struggle” Project. Knausgaard sends copies of “My Struggle: Book One” to everyone who plays a role in the book. He’s nervous about Hanne, his old girlfriend; Jan Vidar, his best friend in high school; and Tonje, his first wife. How will they feel about seeing themselves on the page? They all send loving notes.
Then comes an email with the subject line “Verbal Rape” from his Uncle Gunnar. He hates the “despicable, immoral, and self-centered shambles of a book,” and he plans to hold the publisher liable for spreading lies. At issue are knotty questions: Who owns a family’s stories? What separates fact from fiction? How reliable is memory?
Always threatening to involve the press or the authorities, Gunnar makes a long list of demands, mostly having to do with cleaning up his brother’s (Knausgaard’s father’s) last years and drunken death. Gunnar’s story is so adamant and convincing that Kausgaard begins to doubt himself, all the while also knowing what he knows and what he saw. Eventually, a doctor (and witness) writes a letter backing up Knausgaard’s version. The drama is good for sales but ruinous for the author.
Sandwiched between "Part One" and "Part Two," Knausgaard inserts “The Name and the Number,” a long essayistic piece, primarily about Hitler before he became Hitler. Knausgaard presents a stupid, pretentiously mediocre young man with delusions of grandeur and — does it need to be said? — failures of empathy across the board.
It is interesting that Knausgaard did not name his book with Hitler in mind. Once he did, he had the option of ignoring the title’s significance or tackling it. In acknowledging that he shares traits with Hitler — an abusive father, a loving mother, artistic leanings, teenage dreams of greatness — Knausgaard is not modifying the evil of the worst man that ever lived. He’s merely denying him supernatural status. He is interested in a man who made evil choices, not in a man who was fated to do evil.
In "Book One," and again in interviews, Knausgaard speaks about the hard and the soft: “I was against authority, hierarchies, and all forms of hardness.” He carries resistance out through the novels: making hard things soft, and turning life (sometimes hard) into literature (soft). As his grand project winds down, Knausgaard has to admit that the “My Struggle” books have been hard things that hurt the soft ones: “The novel has hurt everyone around me. It has hurt me, and in a few years, when they are old enough to read it, it will hurt my children. If I had made it more painful, it would have been truer.”
"Part Two" digs into the consequences, especially for Knausgaard's ex-wife Linda, who had a serious breakdown after reading criticism of her in "Book Two." It’s enough to make Karl Ove Knausgaard renounce his vocation “and the whole way I will revel in, truly revel in, the thought that I am no longer a writer.”