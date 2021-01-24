Review: Kenya's great author revisits foundational myth of his country in new novel

THE PERFECT NINE: The Story of Gikuyu and Mumbi. By Ngugi wa Thiong’o. The New Press. $23.99.
Ngugi wa Thiong’o is Kenya’s most distinguished literary figure whose career as a writer dates back to the early 1960s. Publishing at first under the anglicized name James Ngugi, his early novels chronicle the impact of colonialism in 20th-century Kenya and the anti-colonial nationalism that British take-over inspired.
As the post-independence era developed, Ngugi shifted his emphasis and became the African continent’s chief spokesperson for the need for African writers to use their own indigenous languages. Africans could write in English, said Ngugi, but the language did not carry their own culture.
Thus from the end of the 1970s on, Ngugi has committed himself to Gikuyu, writing all his novels since “Devil on the Cross” (1980) in that language and having them translated into English (and other languages) to ensure a global readership. Ngugi has assisted in these translations and sometimes, as with “The Perfect Nine,” done the translation himself.
While all of Ngugi’s fiction has contemporary or 20th-century settings, even the novels written before 1980 drew heavily on elements of Gikuyu folklore with reference to mythical and historical leaders and to traditional Gikuyu practices. In “The Perfect Nine,” Ngugi digs deeper into Gikuyu culture and has rewritten the origin story of Gikuyu and Mumbi, the first male and female ancestor.
Styled as an epic quest-narrative and translated into free verse designed to reproduce the elevated, often repetitive storytelling of traditional bards, “The Perfect Nine” retells the selection of nine husbands for the nine daughters of Gikuyu and Mumbi as a heroic test of endurance and commitment in the face of shape-shifting ogres, fearsome natural obstacles and allegorical struggles reminiscent of John Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress.”
Although the story of Gikuyu and Mumbi has always emphasized the original matrilinearity of Gikuyu culture by stressing that the founders of the nine separate clans of the Gikuyu people were Gikuyu and Mumbi’s nine daughters, Ngugi gives the daughters even greater stature than in traditional accounts.
In his author’s note to “The Perfect Nine,” Ngugi explains that rather than simply accept the traditional account in which Ngai (God) provides suitable husbands for the daughters, he has imagined the suitors to have been “the last left standing after others failed tests of characters and resolve.”
As for the daughters themselves, having grown up independent of male siblings, their utter self-reliance makes them for Ngugi “the original feminists.”
Concluding with a chapter titled “The Will of Gikuyu and Mumbi,” the book ends with an incantatory exposition of Gikuyu values, calling listeners and readers to honor their ancestors by looking for them not in “wicked deeds” but “among the oppressed” and “seekers of justice.”
In its clarity and idealism, this brief epilogue reads as the octogenarian Ngugi’s Sermon on Mount Kenya, a fitting homage to the culture he has so steadfastly defended and promoted.