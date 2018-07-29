THE SOUL OF AMERICA: The Battle for Our Better Angels. By Jon Meacham. Random House. 402 pages. $30.
While the bulk of John Meacham's “Soul of America” is concentrated on several generally well-known controversies in American public life, the real thrust of it, and by far more compelling subtext, is a response to the actions and rhetoric of the current resident of the White House, whom Meacham describes as “determined to undermine the rule of law, a free press and a sense of hope essential to American life.”
A Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of, among others, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and George H.W. Bush, Meacham uses the major conflicts in our country's history to show how influential citizens, primarily presidents, worked to overcome the profound fear that often produced (and continues to produce) our disagreements. Those include slavery, Reconstruction, immigration, women's suffrage, the Great Depression, the Red Scare and civil rights.
Many revolved around the perennial American tension between the power of the federal government and that of the individual or the state. In some cases, the question was reduced to one of morality, or of simple justice.
While American history buffs and others will find much of what Meacham discusses familiar territory, they also will find themselves heartened by his reflections on how great challenges were met and overcome, how long the process often took, and the political skill and even cunning that was sometimes required.
Perhaps more than anything, Meacham's lavish citing of the language of past leaders — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Johnson, for example — is an almost painful reminder of the eloquence that marked discourse in other eras when serious, often dangerous, situations were addressed in greater length by commentators on all sides than what could be contained in today’s “tweet.”
Meacham also provides scathing portraits of public figures who played on and ignited fear in the minds of Americans, most prominently Louisiana Gov. and Sen. Huey Long, Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy and Georgia Gov. George Wallace. Meacham quotes a political contemporary of Long's as claiming that, “he might say anything about me, something entirely untrue, but it would ruin me in my state.” He describes Joseph McCarthy as “a freelance performer” who could distract the public, play the press and change the subject, all while keeping himself at center stage.” Wallace had “a visceral connection to his crowds, an appeal that confounded elites, but gave him a durable base.”
Meacham makes no direct connection between these men and Donald Trump, but the implication is unmistakable. How the viability of that implication is judged is likely to be based on where the reader stands on the political spectrum. It is still too early for anyone, including Meacham, to accurately assess the long-term impacts of the Trump presidency, and the author does not attempt to do so.
Meacham concludes his book with recommendations for those concerned about the nation’s future. Not surprisingly, he advises resisting tribalism, using reason, finding balance and paying attention to history. First and foremost though, he urges people to enter the “arena,” and he provides a quote from Theodore Roosevelt that may startle the cynical among us.
“The first duty of an American citizen,” Roosevelt said, “is that he work in politics.” To disdain to do so, Meacham adds, is to cut oneself off “childishly” from what Oliver Wendell Holmes called “the passion and action of the day.”
Trump, like Roosevelt, understood that little could be accomplished without entering the ring. The author of this book would probably agree, as would the leaders upon which this study is built. To denigrate the entire business of politics as a haven for crooks and liars, and to fail to understand and respect what it takes to get elected to office, could be the main reason our age is so replete with cemented positions and lacks civil discourse. Rage and passivity have proven to be a lethal combination.
Meacham wants us to know that he is a proud son of the South and, as such, has a particularly strong understanding of how the past affects the present. The stories he tell illustrate what a complicated journey heroism sometimes demands. More importantly, what he writes is a reminder that any one of us is capable of acting in what we think are the best interests of our country, if only we will listen to the voices of “our better angels.”
Reviewer Rosemary Michaud is a writer in Charleston.