Review: In 'This Land,' Christopher Ketcham rages against misuse of the American West

THIS LAND: How Cowboys, Capitalism and Corruption are Ruining the American West. By Christopher Ketcham. Viking. 383 pages. $29.
Christopher Ketcham doesn’t seem to like anyone. Of the environmental groups purportedly trying to preserve the public lands of the American West, many are venal, some inept and others actually destructive, he writes. Federal agencies like the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service and the Department of the Interior are manipulated by the cattle, lumber and energy industries, respectively, or those sympathetic to them.
He makes no bones about his intense hostility toward Mormons, particularly their belief in the superiority of man over nature, and their version of suzerainty in which they believe control of federal lands should be in the hands of county and state governments. Political parties? A pox on both their houses. The Trump administration is “ruinous,” but at least it is not guilty of Obama’s “perfumed lies.” Ranchers who use public lands are little more than welfare queens, taking all the benefits the federal government provides in these regions and blatantly ignoring laws meant to protect them.
Ketcham directs his whitest rage not at any person or group, but at an animal, the cow to be specific. His description of a group of them disturbing a hike in what he thought was a pristine area produces in the reader a bizarre combination of actual nausea and deep admiration for Ketcham’s fearless and masterful use of scatological language in the service of one of his goals, the total removal of cattle from public lands.
He cites the contention of one environmental historian who claims that overgrazing has done more damage to parts of the West than “all the water projects, strip mines, power plants, freeways and subdivision developments combined.” In his story of the spoiled walk, Ketcham makes it seem as though the creatures deliberately pollute with a sense of awareness. Believe it or not, it is a tour de force.
Ketcham, at his best, is a spectacularly good writer. His rhapsodically rendered portraits of flora and fauna in what he calls the “handsomest” region of the country shimmer with intelligence and profound love. In this indictment of the mismanagement of “four hundred fifty million acres of grassland, steppe, canyons, forest and mountains,” he has taken on a massive task, one that requires a near encyclopedic knowledge of the topic. He admires the people with the guts to litigate against the powers-that-be or enforce laws already on the books. Often, these are dedicated, sometimes crotchety oddballs acting alone: biologists, botanists, former government employees and whistleblowers.
The problem with “This Land” is that it often goes too far. Not only are the wrong people dominating the region, in his opinion, but it would appear that no one at all has a right to be out there but Ketcham himself. Most roads in these areas should be closed, he argues, and recreational tourism, even the mildest type, should be severely curtailed. Ketcham doesn’t stop there. He seems to want to take on virtually all industry and development in the country, conveniently ignoring the fact that his rickety car, the tent he sleeps in and the clothes on his back all are the products of a commercialism he abhors.
In a final paroxysm of rage, he condemns “the whole, hideously ugly shrieking, groaning, speeding, doomed empire of growth.” Some judicious editing would have been useful here, since such over-the-top prose tends to undercut the very real power of his theme. A call to action that descends into a screed can be off-putting, even to those most open to his assertions.
Almost comically, and in the manner of those high on their own indignation, Ketcham concludes with the rather blunt confession that he has “no idea how to save the public lands.” He might take a cue from one of his heroes, Theodore Roosevelt. When asked why he wanted to lower himself by running for office, Roosevelt famously snapped that he did so be because he meant to be part of the “governing class" and if that meant dirtying himself in politics, then so be it.
The author of “This Land” has a lot of suggestions for what we should be doing. Who is "we"? What’s needed is a leader with the knowledge, writing ability and passion of a Theodore Roosevelt, one willing to come out of the woods and off the plains and into the halls of government, into the “rough and tumble” as Roosevelt called it, someone willing to do the slow, unglamorous work of policy change, the only kind that matters in the end.
Now that he has gotten all his very legitimate concerns so eloquently and thoroughly off his chest, perhaps that leader could be Christopher Ketcham. Roosevelt would approve.