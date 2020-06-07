Review: In 'House on Fripp Island' novel, predators and prey abound

THE HOUSE ON FRIPP ISLAND. By Rebecca Kauffman. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 336 pages. $26.
“It wasn’t fair for something to be ripped away before you had the chance to decide if you should cherish it. It wasn’t fair for the people you lived with every day to change.”
Henry David Thoreau wrote, “the price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.” The true cost proves to be tragically high for the free vacation shared by two families in “The House on Fripp Island,” the third novel from Rebecca Kauffman (a longlist finalist for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize for “Another Place You’ve Never Been”).
Readers hoping for a detailed entrance into Fripp life and lore are advised to seek that in Page Putnam Miller’s 2006 “Fripp Island: A History,” with its love letter of an introduction by the island’s most famous former resident, Pat Conroy. Kauffman’s novel gives us the secluded gated island as experienced by “summer people” and Fripp first-timers, and they’ve bought a plethora of problems to the coastal wonderland.
Beneath the veneer of protective wealth, Lisa and Scott Daly and their daughters Rae and Kimmy arrive on the island with their familial baggage of suspicions and secrets. Lisa carries anxieties about how her marriage has elevated her from her West Virginia working-class upbringing as well as her insecurities about Scott’s fidelity. Causal alcoholic and professional debt collector Scott is keeping something from his family, and it risks their future and safety.
Bookish and angst-ridden teenager Rae struggles to forge her identity between a slow physical transformation into adulthood and the burgeoning and confusing adult desires confronting her in the meantime. And Kimmy, the youngest of the Dalys, vies for attention, to be seen and valued by anyone amid the self-absorptions of her family life.
To share this excursion, and in the earnest hope of reconnecting, Lisa invites her childhood friend, Poppy Ford, and her family to the titular house on Fripp Island. But the Fords are burdened with dilemmas of their own. Unlike well-off Lisa, Poppy makes her modest living in the bounce-castle rental business. Long-suffering husband John is on the cusp of a painkiller addition from a back injury.
Aloof teenage son Ryan shows an aptitude for science and discovery that should serve him well in college, but also a defensiveness about his privacy that hints at something darker. And little sister Alexis has shaved her head and renamed herself Alex as she fathoms what her entrance into her teen years will mean.
Kauffman’s prologue is a ghost story, confirming that one character will not survive this summer vacation, and in the page-turner pacing toward that murderous revelation, the author excels at dissecting family dynamics. The writing is at its best exploring the interior lives of its most vulnerable characters through loss of innocence and perilous transitions from their childhoods into the beginnings of adolescence and adulthood. As the novel tells us of awkward beauty Rae, “she was on the brink of something. Everything, really.”
Indeed, children, teens and adults alike, the Dalys and Fords are all precariously teetering between risks and rewards against the serene backdrop of an island paradise.
To this already combustible mixture, Kauffman adds Keats Firestone, a handsome island handyman and registered sex offender, along with his wife Roxie, a runner who might be dashing away from her rebellious past or toward an uncertain future.
The natural wonderments of Fripp Island are brought to life through a magnolia grove, a jellyfish bloom and the beauty of long stretches of isolated beaches. But Kauffman reminds us of the hazards of this natural world as well in a violent encounter with an alligator and its prey.
The tensions between predators and prey — and how quickly one can become the other — haunt the novel, from its ominous beginning to its heartrending conclusion. But Kauffman also deftly crafts moments of great tenderness and light throughout, reminding us that memory endures and life perseveres, even after a harrowing and grievous loss.