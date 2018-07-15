I AM, I AM, I AM: Seventeen Brushes with Death. By Maggie O’Farrell, Tinder Press. 288 pages. $25.95.
“I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death” is novelist Maggie O’Farrell’s first foray into nonfiction. She structures her memoir into 17 chapters, each with a title and illustration relating to the part of the body that was affected by her brush with death: “Cranium,” “Lungs,” “Neck,” etc. The chapters move between various stages of her life from adolescence to motherhood.
In the opening chapter “Neck,” O’Farrell is 18 years old and working for the summer at a holistic retreat at the base of a mountain far from home. Each morning her job is to “clear away human traces, erasing all evidence that (the guests) have eaten, slept, made love, argued, washed, worn clothes, read newspapers, shed hair and skin and bristle and blood and toenails.”
One afternoon she decides to hike around the lake. On a remote stretch of the trail a man steps from behind a boulder and smiles at her. “I am not frightened: I say this to myself over the oceanic roar of my pulse.” She can hear the tread of his boots as he falls in step beside her.
Leaning closer, he slips the strap of his binoculars around her neck. Like a scene from a horror film, O’Farrell fast forwards in time to the police station, giving us a chance to catch our breath. She tells her story. “How should I have articulated that I could sense the urge of violence radiating off this man like heat off a stone?”
Years after that hike in the mountains, her 6-year-old daughter suggests a hike, and O’Farrell is immediately reminded of that day. Looking at her daughter, she feels the bittersweet responsibility of being a parent. “I cannot articulate what dangers lie around corners for you, around twisting paths, around boulders, in the tangles of forests. ... I haven’t yet worked out how to explain these things to you. But I will.”
O’Farrell continues to escape death for the next 16 chapters, but it is always nearby. She escapes a harrowing, emergency cesarean section, a near-plane crash and a near-drowning. “We are, all of us, wandering about in a state of oblivion, borrowing our time, seizing our days, escaping our fates, slipping through loopholes, unaware of where the axe may fall.”
“Seventeen Brushes with Death” invites readers to stare directly at the darkness in our lives. O’Farrell shows us that we do not need to keep a stiff upper lip and hide our pain. Death and darkness are a part of life.
Reviewer Amy Mercer is a writer in Charleston.