Review: 'Hamnet' imagines unruly Agnes, wife of Shakespeare, and a great loss they endure

HAMNET: A Novel of the Plague. By Maggie O’Farrell. Knopf. 306 pages. $26.95.

“Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell’s invigorating “novel of the plague,” belongs in the rare company of historical tales that make us forget the outcome of history. What is legend was once life. As her novel opens, everything pends: the best and worst haven’t happened.

O’Farrell’s central character is Anne Hathaway, remembered by history as William Shakespeare’s wife, inheritor of the “second-best bed.” O’Farrell calls her Agnes, the name her father used in his will. Like anyone who tries to catch hold of Shakespeare the man, O’Farrell works with the same scanty record that includes birth, marital, and death notations, property transactions, tax documents, legal wrangling, theater registers, comments from contemporaries, and a famous will. There are dark ladies and fair youths, but everything is murky except the words that survive him.

“Hamnet” opens in 1596 with the title character, running around desperate to find someone who will save his twin sister Judith’s life. He is 11 years old and a dreamer. While Agnes and everyone else dash around to save Judith, Hamnet dies instead.

O’Farrell writes: “Every life has its kernel, its hub, its epicenter, from which everything flows out, everything returns. This moment is the absent mother’s: the boy, the empty house, the deserted yard, the unheard cry. Him standing there at the back of the house calling for the people who had fed him, swaddled him, rocked him to sleep, held his hand as he took his first steps, taught him to use a spoon, to blow on broth before he ate it, to take care crossing the street, to let sleeping dogs lie, to swill out a cup before drinking, to stay away from deep water. It will lie at her very core for the rest of her life.”

At this early point in the novel, O’Farrell defers confronting the upshot of her stirring opener. She strands Hamnet in the hours before his death, and tracks back 15 years to the beginning. Shakespeare is “the Latin tutor” brought to shove conjugations down the throats of a local sheepherder’s children. Agnes is a daughter of the family, a girl with a kestrel on her arm and an air of “masculine insouciance and entitlement.” She wanders at will, collecting plants for the healing potions that bring her local fame. Dressed like a servant but speaking like a lady, she meets the Latin tutor’s eye like a man would. And so it begins.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

O’Farrell’s novel makes history as strange and temperamental as life. The tutor of the book isn’t the Bard of Avon. He is a scrambling, resentful glover’s son who wants to unleash himself from everything that home has been to him. Agnes is his way out. She is a promise to him, “like a note put in a pocket.” He is 18 when they marry. She is 26 — and three months pregnant with Susanna, their first child.

O’Farrell’s Agnes is an unruly woman who marries a recessive man. She is a force — reading minds and ruling nature. Wherever she is is where she belongs. Meanwhile, her young husband moons about, a little gloomy and ill-at-ease unless he’s in bed with Agnes. On the rare occasions early in the novel when O’Farrell allows access to young Shakespeare’s thoughts, they are disappointingly ordinary. At Agnes’ insistence, he follows his dreams to London, where he makes a life without them. He comes home, he says, when he can — two or three times a year — and writes letters. He is absent when the pestilence kills Hamnet.

The story of how Agnes captured, lost touch with, and regained her love reads like one of Shakespeare’s own plots. The centerpiece of O’Farrell’s plot is restoration, that subject so dear to Shakespeare. This is Agnes’s story of getting back the love she lost. It is also, heartbreakingly, about losing what can’t be replaced. She vows to place herself between her children and “the door leading out,” but she can’t. Try not to weep as Agnes washes her son’s body and makes the shroud that will clothe him for eternity.

Agnes has lost her son, but she has not lost her husband. They discover a common language of grief. “Where is he? Where is he?” each has cried, alone. O’Farrell builds her novel to a magnificent catharsis. A few years after Hamnet dies, Shakespeare writes “Hamlet,” a play about a son mourning his father. Agnes, without warning her husband, is there at the edge of the stage, stretching out her hands to the two Hamlets, father and son, as if wishing to “pierce the boundary between audience and players, between real life and play.”

The last words of O’Farrell’s novel belong to the ghost: “Remember me.”