MILKMAN. By Anna Burns. Graywolf Press. 348 pages. $16.
“Milkman,” Anna Burns’ Booker Prize-winning novel, inducts us into a world of hearsay and innuendo with its knockout opening sentences: “The day Somebody McSomebody put a gun to my breast and called me a cat and threatened to shoot me was the same day the milkman died. He had been shot by one of the state hit squads and I did not care about the shooting of this man. Others did care though ... and I was being talked about by them, or more likely by first brother-in-law, that I had been having an affair with this milkman and that I was eighteen and he was forty-one.”
Though never named, the place is Belfast and the time the 1970s. The Troubles set the stage for a paranoia that thrives in the vacuum of facts. There’s no escaping the fear.
Burns’s speaker doesn’t disclose a name. She is just “middle sister” — joined by third brother-in-law, the three wee sisters, maybe boyfriend, longest friend from primary school, tablets girl, nuclear boy and a cast of nameless others. In a “hairtrigger society,” it’s best not to stand out.
According to her mother, middle sister is already “beyond the pale” with the town’s other misfits. She has been noticed “reading while walking.” Even worse, she is a “female wayward ... a species insolent and far too sure of herself.” Middle sister earns an identity by refusing to yield.
For all its grim realities and serious subject matter, “Milkman” is a very funny book. Middle sister tells her story in a meandering way, interrupting herself, circling back, and refusing to reach a conclusion. Paragraphs go on for hilarious pages, often seeming to lose the point before they snap back.
A seven-page paragraph midway through the book, for instance, begins with middle sister’s fraying relationship with maybe boyfriend. He is under fire for owning a Blower Bentley (this is a car) with a forbidden flag emblem. The conjoined rumors (hers of having an affair with the milkman and his of troubles with the Bentley emblem) are causing them to bicker and squabble.
Maybe boyfriend tells her about a visitation by seven men — four in Halloween masks and three in balaclavas, all with guns. Just as the men are revving up their threats and finalizing demands, another visitor shows up: a tied and suited representative of the arts council who wants to put a plaque on maybe boyfriend’s house, honoring his parents, who ran away to become ballroom dancers. The combination of the lethal and the absurd (the parents long ago snuck off without a goodbye, leaving only a note signed “dancers”) is signature Burns.
Somewhere is another world where dancers dance. Middle sister’s civic violation is to think she, too, can do what she likes, right in Belfast. Throughout the novel, she mounts a brave effort to escape the watchers and just live. All over town, she makes a display of her freedom, reading while walking, jogging around the reservoirs and taking language classes in the evening.
Once, in middle sister’s continuing-education French class, the teacher asks a simple enough question: “What color is the sky?” The answer comes back clear and unanimous: Le ciel est bleu. Burns’s scene accrues interest when the teacher challenges the correct answer and takes the class out to watch the sunset. Instead of the expected epiphany, the class only understands that the teacher is “beyond the pale.” It turns out, middle sister sees, that there are “man-overboard” persons, like herself, everywhere. The class, in fact, turns its back on the sunset — but middle sister understands that she alone has registered the colors, none blue, and been through an “initiation.”
“Milkman” isn’t a thesis disguised as a novel, though it’s easy enough to extract a few lessons. In Burns’s Belfast, binary thinking (over the water, beyond the pale, etc.) has everyone locked in and fearing to cross the divides. Milkman is an ominous character who stalks middle sister and seems to have inside information about her. In his wake come poisonings and purges, threats and deaths. The public takes up milkman’s story. Meanwhile, our funny narrator tunes in to other stories — “underneath the trauma and the darkness a normality is trying to happen.”
Writing from the vantage point of the future, Burns and middle sister tell an exhilarating story of coming back to life: “How terrifying it was not to be numb.”