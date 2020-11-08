Review: George Singleton, South Carolina's literary jester, strikes again with 'selected stories'

YOU WANT MORE: Selected Stories. By George Singleton. Hub City Press. 368 pages. $28.
Consider the title a mere suggestion, maybe a dare. Realize, several stories in, that it’s pure fact. Yes, more please, more of Singleton’s singular bulls-eye on the Southern quotidian.
Marvel at his phrasing, how it rolls off so bizarrely conversational that it seems you’re not even reading at all. Annoy your husband, over there reading quietly to himself, with your frequent chuckles and outbursts of laughter. Dog-ear yet another page so you can come back to it, like a coon hunter following animal tracks, to see how Singleton slips in the minutest details to color his tales with quirky regional tidbits: the man who “almost had a Pentecostal fit, all thick-tongued and spastic”; the diner waitress named Arlene whose hair “wasn’t formed into tight pin curls naturally, nor platinum” and whose head resembled “a vegetable scrubber we had under the sink.”
Start listing all the dog names, beloved, bedraggled, miraculously gifted mutts who nuzzle their way into many of these 30 collected stories (and look, there they are on the cover): Pam, the licking-healer hound; Tapeworm Johnston; Probate, nee Max, who meets his demise at the hands of the “traveling euthanasia vet,” who suggests that “renaming animals can be confusing for them, and make them feel worthless.”
“Some scientists speculate that that’s what happened to the dinosaurs,” the vet says, thus leading to a narrative that mulls mortality, human and canine, in hilarious ways.
Ponder the landscapes, many in and around South Carolina, Singleton’s native stomping grounds: a Winnebago sales lot; the fictional towns of Forty-Five, Calloustown, and Gruel, where the Gruel Bakery, sells “special bread with Jesus crust”; roughneck watering holes of every sort; Dollar General stores near ’bouts Saluda; Cap’n Del Kell’s Galley Bell, a seafood restaurant “somewhere between Long John Silver’s and Red Lobster.”
Recognize that you know these spots but have never seen them quite like Singleton renders them: freaky yet charmingly familiar, inhabited by endearing characters who alternately bust your gut and break your heart.
Hold off on applying to that MFA program in creative writing after realizing that Singleton’s stories, plucked from his eight short story collections including prize-winning work published by Playboy, the Georgia Review, the Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s and the Southern Review, are more or less a master class in how to craft an opening line, how to absolutely nail dialogue, and how to write an entire story with sentences started only with verbs, as he does in “How to Collect Fishing Lures,” and as I’ve tried to mimic here (but now will raise my white flag in surrender).
“Understand that there’s something magical in a fishing lure — between two-and-a-quarter (2¼) inches and five (5) inches long, single, double or triple — trebled, reversible metal discs and wings, with or without bucktail, propellers, belly weights, joints, week guards, head plates, side hook hangers, and nickel finish,” he writes in that story.
Understand, too, there’s something magical in a writer who can string together details, nuances, emotions, memories, the tastes and smells of the past, the cadences of well-known voices, and lure you in by simply casting words on a page. “Prisoners can’t keep lure collections in their cells, what with the barbed hooks,” Singleton writes. “So that means more for you. As always, you want more.”
Just when our pandemic-weary, politics-riven world feels like a jogglin’ board full of splinters, find yourself a rickety ol’ wicker couch, put your feet up, call the dog over, and give these stories a whirl. The collection belongs on any shelf of Southern literature worth its heart pine. Or really, any shelf of literature and short fiction at all.
Singleton gives nods here to the greats — “John Cheever, Rest in Peace” and “The Novels of Raymond Carver” — but mostly he displays his own enormous talents as “Southern Literature’s trickster, its rascal,” as Tom Franklin anoints him in the foreword. As Shakespeare knew, it’s the trickster, the jester, who reveals to us who we really are.