THE POWER WORSHIPPERS: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism. By Katherine Stewart. Bloomsbury. 326 pages. $28.
Ever since its inception more than 4,000 years ago, Judaism has held that life begins at birth. Jesus of Nazareth was a Jew and he never questioned that teaching and never mentioned abortion. And until the late 1970s, years after Roe vs. Wade was decided, abortion was never much of an issue in any church.
Today, however, it has become one of the most influential questions driving Christian nationalists (author Katherine Stewart’s preferred term for politicized right-wing Christians). What happened to cause the radical change?
Stewart, investigative journalist and author of the best-selling “The Good News Club,” contends that the change has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with political power. She thinks that the movement’s power brokers in Washington cherry-pick quotes from the Bible and take other quotes out of context in order to dupe their followers into accepting certain political claims, including the assertion that God opposes gun regulation, the Affordable Care Act, tax increases, climate science, “and practically every other position associated with the Republican Party’s opponents.”
To write this book, Ms. Stewart crisscrossed the nation to attend important "Christian nationalist" events. She interviewed dozens of leaders and connected a dizzying number of their organizations with one another. But she committed one major journalistic sin that leaves her wide open to fair criticism. There is no evidence that she offered any of the people she named an opportunity to comment on her findings.
Nevertheless, she provides this chronology:
In the late 1970s, the Internal Revenue Service was trying to deny tax exemptions to Bob Jones University, based in Greenville, because of its allegedly racist policies. To prevent that from happening, a group of high-powered Christian nationalists landed on a seemingly impossible solution. They would “restore the moral foundation of the nation” by taking over Congress, then the presidency, then the courts, then state legislatures, then local governments, the schools and, along the way, foreign governments.
To do that they needed a hot-button issue that would appeal to the masses but had nothing to do with school segregation. After considering several ideas, such as bashing communism or women’s liberation, they settled on opposing abortion.
And it worked astonishingly well, so well, in fact, that today abortion has become a virtual litmus test for many Republicans. It has made Christian nationalism perhaps the single most powerful force guiding the Republican Party, and it was largely responsible for getting Donald Trump elected president, Stewart writes. Now, Christian nationalists regularly supply Trump with suggestions for the federal courts, which he rubber-stamps and passes on to the Senate for confirmation.
With the Senate, the presidency and, increasingly, the courts firmly in their control, they’re now working on the states. They’ve produced a 140-page “Project Blitz” which, as Stewart says, “aims to inundate as many states as possible with its bills in order to jam the wheels of the state legislative process.”
Despite Stewart’s one glaring shortcoming, her research is deep and solid, and she left me little room for doubt that, when it comes to politics, the Christian right is neither charitably Christian nor theologically right.