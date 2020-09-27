Review: 'Field Guide to a Happy Life' encourages embrace of old-fashioned Stoicism

A FIELD GUIDE TO A HAPPY LIFE: 53 Brief Lessons for Living. By Massimo Pigliucci. Basic Books. 160 pages. $12.
While many followers of philosophy might opt for Epicureanism as a roadmap to an enjoyable life, there is something to be said for the Stoics, whose precepts are as commonly misunderstood as those of Epicurus and his disciples.
Stoicism means a great deal more than maintaining an unemotional “stiff upper lip” in trying times, though our time of COVID-19 certainly demands resilience and the capacity to endure.
In “A Field Guide to a Happy Life,” Massimo Pigliucci proposes some modern updates to the discipline as taught by Zeno (344–262 BCE), his adherent Epictetus (50-135 AD) and others, though he arrives at them using the same philosophical method.
Pigliucci, professor of philosophy at the City College of New York, has long been regarded as one of the champions of the Stoic philosophy, and in his latest book he is persuasive in outlining its value, even when times are good.
You needn’t subscribe to all of its tenets to derive much that is useful. And Pigliucci, a noted skeptic on the subject of pseudo-sciences, distills its complexities into a lucid and accessible volume whose brevity should not be mistaken for a lack of weight.
The author insists that change is necessary for a philosophy of life to remain relevant. “The Stoics firmly believed this,” he writes. “They also believed that the truth lies open to all.” Meaning that past Stoics are guides, not masters, and that there is more than one path to be discovered. Though they were oppositional bodies of thought to some degree, Stoicism and Epicureanism can co-exist quite amicably in a balanced life.
But superstition is to be shunned.
“It is hard to live well if one maintains radical misconceptions about how the world works,” cautions Pigliucci, who calls his book a field guide because “life is lived in the field.”
Apart from its philosophical heft, the book harbors considerable historical interest as well, not least about the influence of the Enchiridion, the ancient text written by Epictetus, a philosopher who was a household name for 18 centuries.
The fundamental axiom of Stoicism, which, by the way, held a then-heretical belief in the equal intellectual capacity of women, is that a good human life is one that is lived by applying reason to the betterment of self and society, and to do everything in a measured way.
Embracing all the peoples of the Earth, it is a highly cosmopolitan philosophy whose ideas suggest a practical, and a happy, way of life.