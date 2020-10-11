Review: Essay collection features diverse Southern writers offering their sense of place

A MEASURE OF BELONGING: Twenty-One Writers of Color on the New American South. Edited by Cinelle Barnes. Hub City Press. 208 pages. $16.95.
Home. Place. Roots. Bearings. Identity. And/or the loss, the fragility, the where and why of any or all of those. That’s the territory meticulously measured and boldly explored in this timely essay collection edited by Charleston’s Cinelle Barnes.
As withered downtowns and abandoned mills and tobacco warehouses get gussied up, former B-list cities like Nashville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., Durham, N.C., Chattanooga, Tenn., and, yes, Charleston, have acquired a glossy Instagram sheen over the past few decades. Buzz of the “New American South” has become commonplace, to wit: Garden & Gun’s mint julep allure. But often the phrase feels trite, like empty marketing speak.
Thanks to Barnes’ expert curating, we have 21 fresh, blazing voices giving us a more honest and inclusive view of whatever the New American South might be, a view witnessed from the margins and told from the heart (often broken hearts).
There is no gloss here, no slow fade down a mossy oak allee, no silver Jefferson cup with a heavy pour of bourbon. Rather, we have spicy Indian fare served up a la shrimp and grits at the Brown in the South Dinner in Decatur, Ga. We have hip-hop blaring from Joy Priest’s 1988 Cutlass Supreme’s radio through Kentucky neighborhoods in her brilliant rap-like reflection on “Black Southern Mobility, Intra-regionality & Internalized Misogyny.” Crank the volume and buckle your seat belts.
Readers familiar with Barnes’ award-winning memoir "Monsoon Mansion," or her essay collection "Malaya: Essays on Freedom," know of her courageous, challenging journey to the U.S. and eventually to South Carolina as an orphaned, undocumented Filipino immigrant.
She opens this collection by recalling an encounter shortly after arriving in Charleston, when someone makes a go-back-where-you-came-from comment. “From that moment on, I decided I would do the opposite, that everything I do personally and professionally will be welcoming to brown and black people,” she writes. This book is the welcome mat, and the door is flung open.
In responding to Barnes’ simple prompt, “Tell me what your sense of place is like here in the South — whatever that means to you,” the writers deliver wildly diverse tales, voices, geographies and personal experiences. For me, a white woman and former debutante from a two-country-club-size North Carolina town, the book is a trip through a Southern landscape that I’ve known all my life but now experience in a whole new way. As if Joy Priest put the top down on that Cutlass convertible and the wind is blowing in my face for the first time.
We cruise past tobacco fields that I’ve driven by a million times, that I now see and smell differently, as Diana Cejas describes the scent “of old pine walls and sunbaked earth and dried leaves and burlap” in her powerful essay, “Gum.”
We pull up to Duke, my alma mater, and the raucous and, to some of us, hallowed Cameron Indoor Stadium. But now I see Coach Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devil domination through a recalibrated lens of racial and religious dynamics, thanks to Cristina Cleveland’s provocative “White Devil in Blue.”
In Columbia, Jennifer Hope Choi takes us past Lizards’ Thicket to a motel on Two Notch Road where her 65-year-old roommate mom, a Korean immigrant, falls asleep to true-crime videos.
We weep for Soniah Kamal as she mourns a miscarriage and, though a Muslim in Georgia, accepts the offer of a Christian chaplain to pray with her. “Prayers are prayers,” she writes. She places her baby’s ashes in an urn at Stone Mountain, the former KKK stronghold. “Does a city turn into a home when it rests your dead?” she asks.
This is a slim book of quick reads, thanks to well-honed prose that never sounds preachy or angry. It’s perfect for these fractured, distracted and divisive days. But it’s also a book you’ll want to keep close by. I find myself picking it back up and revisiting this multihued, multiethnic chorus of Southern voices, most of whom I didn’t know before.
But I know them now, and am following them, looking for the other books, poems and essays they’ve written. I’m grateful to Barnes and Hub City Press for the introduction, and even more grateful for the clear-eyed views they offer me of our common home, our common belonging, here in this “new” American South, newly rendered in honest, inclusive and searing prose.