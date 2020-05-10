Review: Erik Larson immerses reader in a year in the life of Winston Churchill

THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE. By Erik Larson. Crown. 608 page. $32.
Erik Larson could not have imagined that his new book, “The Splendid and the Vile,” would be published just before a global pandemic set in and virtually every American would be under stay-at-home orders.
Certainly, reading about a major crisis that occurred in the past, and how humans managed to get through it, while experiencing one in the present can lead to deep connections to the story and the characters. The catastrophe we’re enduring now is comparable in some ways to global disasters of the past, and today’s leaders could generally be better equipped by looking to the past.
Like his best-selling “Devil in the White City,” Larson’s new book is a page-turning achievement in nonfiction storytelling. “The Splendid and the Vile” is a micro-history of a year in Winston Churchill’s life beginning in May 1940. Poland, Czechoslovakia and Norway had already fallen and Hitler’s blitzkrieg was literally sprinting across the borders of Holland and Belgium when Churchill was asked by King George VI to replace Neville Chamberlain as prime minister.
Two weeks later, Britain’s trapped army would be forced to evacuate at Dunkirk and essentially cede continent of Europe to the German Third Reich.
Despite all the chaos, Churchill was confident. He believed the opportunity to lead in crisis was a “blessing,” and he wrote “all my past life had been a preparation for this hour and for this trial.” His resolve was soon tested when Germany’s air force began firebombing London and other cities to destroy Churchill’s and Britain’s will to resist.
The book was first inspired by Larson’s own experience living in New York after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. As a father, Larson was curious about how Churchill coped with the dangers his own family experienced as bombs leveled London neighborhoods. Larson also wanted to find his own “personal Churchill” and reveal the great man through sources like lists of household expenditures, personal diaries and other correspondence that seemed too frivolous to other biographers.
In effect, Larson created an intimate story, not just of Churchill, but the world around him, both public and private. From complicated family relationships to dedicated private secretaries and the many Lord ministers that surrounded him, Churchill’s world is repopulated and restored with all of its highs and lows.
The personal Churchill that Larson found is perhaps a mash of equal parts Steve Jobs, Elton John and Abraham Lincoln. Like Jobs, nothing was too large or too small to retain Churchill’s attention. He oversaw and sometimes adjusted the daily ration of tea in one moment and challenged his war ministers to double aircraft production in the next.
He treasured spare prose and admonished his cabinet members who couldn’t practice brevity. When a general reported that his army was being forced to fall back in Northern Africa, Churchill provided more than encouragement to stand their ground, he corrected the general’s spelling of Toburk, a detail he simply could not overlook.
Churchill was also a constant and sometimes flamboyant showman (perhaps not to the heights of Elton John), and his wit was unmatched, even when President Roosevelt accidentally found him unrobed after a bath, Churchill said “you see, Mr. President, I have nothing to hide.”
Like Abraham Lincoln, America’s most revered war-time president of the 19th century, Churchill was moved by the sacrifice of servicemen, and like Lincoln, he found his own way to express gratitude. His observation “Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few” was his supreme tribute to the Royal Air Force, but even today these words are universally used to express the highest appreciation for servicemen and women around the world.
We could all use some of Churchill’s resolve, especially in these trying times. A frustrated Joseph Goebbels, the German propaganda minister, wrote: “When will that creature Churchill finally surrender?” Even after enduring more than 45,000 civilian deaths, Churchill and Britain did not surrender. “The Splendid and the Vile” is a passport into Churchill’s intimate world for one years’ time; and perhaps by entering it, our own resolve will be stiffened by witnessing the endurance of a great man and a great nation.