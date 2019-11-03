DELAYED RAYS OF A STAR. By Amanda Lee Koe. Talese/Doubleday. $27.95. 400 pages.
“Teeth or no teeth?”
A chapter into Amanda Lee Koe’s debut novel, “Delayed Rays of a Star,” actress-turned-director Leni Riefenstahl ponders which smile to give the camera. Thrilled to be noticed, Riefenstahl's still annoyed that an obnoxious blonde and a beautiful Asian woman are sharing the photo. The blonde, a cabaret singer named Marlene Dietrich, becomes an icon of the 1930s and beyond, despite Riefenstahl’s prediction she’ll never make it. Next to her is Anna May Wong, lauded today as Hollywood’s first Chinese-American actress.
Riefenstahl, a former dancer with an eye for imagery, will eventually direct infamous but influential propaganda films for the Nazi Party, including “Triumph of the Will” (1935). However, in Berlin in 1928, all of that is years away. Riefenstahl smiles (no teeth), the flashbulb goes off, and the meeting of three film icons is preserved for posterity.
Inspired by Alfred Eisenstaedt’s real photo of Dietrich, Wong and Riefenstahl (which also appears on the book’s first page), this scene sets Koe’s intricate and atmospheric narrative in motion. Wong and Dietrich begin a romantic relationship that’s tested by their unequal treatment in Hollywood. While Dietrich becomes queen of the studio lot, Wong is dogged by orientalist stereotypes, replaced by white actors in “yellow face,” and limited to supporting roles. Riefenstahl, initially star-struck when Hitler (discreetly called “H” in her chapters) chooses her to direct propaganda, later battles illness and self-doubt while making her last Nazi film at the end of World War II.
As the three women go their separate ways, Koe jumps across time, gender and genre, populating each heroine’s story with equally fascinating side-characters. One of those is Bébé, a young Chinese girl, who in 1989 finds a job as the now elderly Dietrich’s maid and caregiver. Cooped up in her Paris apartment to avoid photographers, the former sex symbol gleefully subsists on processed food and is thrilled when Bébé doesn’t recognize her, free at last from the pressure to be “Marlene enough.”
In a less self-aware novel, Bébé’s characterization might end there — a sweet, mostly silent presence in Dietrich’s life. But Koe gives Bébé an unnerving, poignant story of her own, and her introductory scenes, exploring a new city, walking to the metro and picking up macarons, are some of the book’s most pleasurable passages to read.
Koe’s debut, featuring cameos by John F. Kennedy and David Bowie, is fresh, often strangely funny, and empathetic. She humanizes rather than glamorizes the past, ditching quotation marks on a stream-of-consciousness journey through her characters’ racing minds: all their anxieties, embarrassing moments and ugly thoughts included. Thanks to this exciting new writer and her cast of richly drawn characters, “Delayed Rays of a Star” is an engrossing read that glitters off the page, and ripe for a screen adaptation.