THE DEATH OF TRUTH: Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump. By Michiko Kakutani. Tim Duggan Books. 208 Pages. $22.
The frontispiece to Michiko Kakutani’s new book features Francisco de Goya’s 1815 etching “The Death of Truth.” In it, the feminine figure of Truth lies at the center with arms crossed, the final rays of her illumination fading across the page. Powerful figures surround her and look on, but it is Justice who catches our eye; she sits at the side of the frame, quietly weeping.
The pages that follow could be considered an extended essay on the death of Truth in our time and the ways we are all looking on as civic leaders, especially President Donald Trump and his administration, hasten her demise. We may have no more skillful guide than Kakutani.
She is best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning literary criticism at The New York Times, where she was the chief book critic for decades. After her retirement from the newspaper in 2017, she turned her critical eye toward American culture. With “The Death of Truth,” Kakutani issues a review of the country that demonstrates the gradual erosion of our commitments to reason, the scientific method and democratic institutions, and begins a full-throated defense of such commitments in the face of the current threat. As she forcefully illustrates, Truth has been dying in this country for quite some time; we have now reached a crisis point.
It is possible to read “The Death of Truth” in a single sitting, but it is not possible to digest it as quickly. Careful readers may want to pause after each of Kakutani’s nine short chapters and allow the weight of her argument to sink in. Drawing from her years of reading, each chapter is supported by literature and history, and everyone from Alexis de Tocqueville to Stefan Zweig join the conversation about how quickly truth can be eclipsed and authoritarianism can rise.
Kakutani pays particular attention to the advent of postmodern philosophy and literature along the way. In a cruel ironic twist, she shows how what began as a movement to challenge absolutes by suggesting that all truths are partial has now become simply another tool that autocrats may use to claim there are no objective truths at all. Yet Kakutani argues passionately to the contrary. Throughout the book, her commitment to truth, reason and the scientific method is constitutive of a deeper commitment to democracy. The only way to save democracy, she argues, is to save truth.
The heart of the book’s warning, however, comes not from Kakutani herself, but from the authors she invokes. She reminds us that George Orwell returned to the best-seller list after Trump’s election. Orwell warns us of the ways authoritarians twist and misshape words and their meanings until things come to mean the opposite of themselves, and leaders may justify anything they wish. Kakutani pairs Aldous Huxley’s equally ominous warning alongside Orwell’s; in Huxley’s dystopia, rather than covering their lies, leaders just tell them over and over until we lose our capacity to respond.
Kakutani suggests that we are currently living somewhere in the middle, governed by an administration with no commitment to the truth. On some days officials twist their words, on other days they simply increase the volume of falsehoods. Yet every day we must respond.
The book will leave any objective reader as de Goya left Justice, sitting at the side of the frame, quietly weeping for what has been lost and asking the question the artist asked in the next painting in his sequence: Will she live again?
Reviewer Jeremy Rutledge is the senior minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston.