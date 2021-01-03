Review: 'Dear Justyce,' sequel to bestseller 'Dear Martin,' delivers harrowing tale of injustice

DEAR JUSTYCE. By Nic Stone. Penguin Random House. 288 pages. $18.99.
In recent years, shelves of best-selling novels for diverse audiences have sought to address racism and police brutality in America. Nic Stone joined the chorus of voices in 2017 with her debut novel “Dear Martin” (now in series development at Netflix). She told the story of Justyce McAllister, an Ivy League-bound African American teen whose private school education and outstanding support system cannot shield him from police profiling and systemic racism.
Stone has now released the much-anticipated sequel, “Dear Justyce,” in which she explores the juxtaposed story of Vernell LaQuan Banks Jr., a supporting character from “Dear Martin.” Like Justyce, Quan is an African American teen in Atlanta. Unlike Justyce, Quan is destined for prison and not Yale.
Stone’s novel often unfolds through letters from an incarcerated Quan written to Justyce, augmented through flashbacks, snapshots and other narrative variations to reveal the tragedy of Quan’s circumstances. With an unflinching eye, Stone illustrates how young Black men like Quan have the odds stacked against them from birth.
Raised in an environment of distrust and limited resources, Quan suffers PTSD from a police encounter at an early age. Despite the hopelessness of his situation, Quan chooses to fight every day to be valued, struggling to make his parents proud and to be a role model to his siblings. Instead, he is labeled a delinquent and a criminal, and he comes in time to embody the labels which have been foisted on him.
In chronicling the seemingly inevitable path to Quan’s arrest, Stone interrogates the failures of a broken justice system. “Which was the hardest thing of all about telling this story: knowing the most fictional part is the support that Quan receives,” she writes in her author's note.
As the Black Lives Matter movement raises out awareness of racial injustice in the United States, the problem can seem overwhelming. Novels like “Dear Justyce” offer opportunity to learn, listen and grow. Stone’s overarching message is one of hope, that justice may yet be within reach, and that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream still lives in the hearts of those willing to serve as its champions.