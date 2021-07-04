Review: Cusk's brief new novel 'Second Place' deals in big ideas

SECOND PLACE. By Rachel Cusk. Farrar, Straus, and Giroux. 180 pages. $25.
In “Coventry,” a 2016 essay, Rachel Cusk makes an off-hand comment that could be the tagline for “Second Place,” her first novel since the “Outline” trilogy: “Knowledge is so slender and hard-won, and ignorance is so vast and dangerous.”
In the same essay, Cusk remembers seeing bombed-out cathedrals from World War II, each carrying the same message: “That everything, no matter how apparently timeless and resilient, can be broken.”
All of Cusk’s work is set in the fragile space that opens up as an old, broken story gives way to a new one. Her characters are desperate to play more than a provisional role in the rearranged world and to sort the true from the false.
Given Cusk’s interest in cons — in all the ways that art and society hoodwink us — it is always useful to ask, how does Cusk herself mask her true purposes? What does she want to tell us, and what secrets must we uncover to understand her message? “Second Place” is an epistolary novel, written by “M” and addressed to “Jeffers,” who never makes an appearance in the book. We don’t know anything about Jeffers except that he, like us, receives the story.
At the end of the book, Cusk appends this note: “ ‘Second Place’ owes a debt to ‘Lorenzo in Taos,’ ” Mabel Dodge Luhan’s 1932 memoir of the time D.H. Lawrence came to stay with her in Taos.” Jeffers is Robinson Jeffers, the poet. Cusk goes on to point out that she’s taken liberties with the details: her M writes about “L,” who is a painter rather than a writer. Luhan was an arts patron, as is Cusk’s M, who invites L to stay in her “second place,” a guest house situated on the marsh at her beautiful property. We never know the country. Cusk has often expressed her reverence for D.H. Lawrence, but she writes that she intends “Second Place” as a tribute to Mabel Dodge Luhan’s spirit.
Open the first page of “Second Place,” and you’ll meet an unmoored, nonstop voice, rather feverish. For all her chattiness, M is an enigmatic person. She has survived a period of “blankness” following an event that is both gripping and indeterminate.
On a train leaving Paris, she met the devil. Afterwards, “all the evil that usually lies undisturbed beneath the surface rose up and disgorged itself over every part of life.” She tells Jeffers, “I don’t think I realized how many parts of life there were until each of them began to release its capacity for badness.” Instead of attacking evil, M thought, “Let someone else do it.” By refusing the fight, M writes, “we lose control over our own destinies.” Wanting to be free, M hasn’t managed to “liberate even her smallest toe.”
Salvation comes for M in two forms: she meets and marries Tony (a version of Mabel Dodge’s indigenous husband, Tony Luhan), and she discovers L’s paintings, finding there a record of her own passion. A phrase comes out of L’s paintings and sticks with her: “I am here.” The story really begins when L accepts an invitation to stay at the Second Place and is actually there, “dapper and goatish.”
With him, unexpectedly, comes Brett, a ravishing young woman. Immediately, L turns his artistic attention to everyone but M. One by one, he invites the members of the household to sit for portraits, while M waits her turn. Cusk writes about how foolish and thwarting expectation can be. Nothing M anticipates comes true, but everything in its way works out.
In the novel’s big scene, Cusk tackles head-on the complicated dance of seeing and being seen. The moment comes that M has been waiting for. She and L see the same thing together: the marsh. L discloses that he is now attracted artistically to the “moral unavailability of certain people — their untouchability.” M takes it personally, and tells him, “You can’t just blot me out … I don’t exist to be seen by you … I’m the one that’s trying to free myself from how you see me.” At this moment, L passes the compassion test and allows M to weep on his chest. They agree that “it is good to watch the gentle world … we tire ourselves out so.”
For all its brevity, “Second Place” deals in big ideas — the costs and rewards of dreaming, the comfort of gentle moments and the unrest of others. As in her recent trilogy, Rachel invents a cast of interpreters, each of them invested in a vision of the truth. Out of the coalition of voices, she wrests a story as messy as life, or art.