Review: 'Congress at War' examines Republican reformers in wartime and their accomplishments

CONGRESS AT WAR: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery and Remade America. By Fergus M. Bordewich. Knopf. 371 pages. $32.50.
When Congress met during the long and turbulent years of the Civil War, it looked nothing like the sterile and often quiet rooms we see on the evening news. Under the still unfinished dome of the Capitol, the halls were often packed, not only with politicians, but visitors and members of the press, who filled the galleries. The atmosphere was “perfumed with the aroma of cigars, whisky and, in the sweltering summer particularly, sweating male bodies,” writes Fergus Bordewich in his volume “Congress at War.”
Conflict between opposing senators and representatives, in addition to rowdy outsiders chiming in their support or protest, could become sharp and very noisy. In 1863, a Delaware senator was ejected from the floor for brandishing a revolver in a drunken rage. Another, from Ohio, pointedly placed his own gun on his desk after hearing that threats had been made on his life.
Legislators in those days had no staffs, no private offices and no research facilities other than the Library of Congress. Yet these “gladiators of the spoken word,” as Bordewich calls them, could orate for hours, often in perfect English with no notes. During periods of intense debate, they often worked long into the night, under the dim light of whale-oil lamps.
“Congress at War” is not about politics in the abstract, but about the men who practiced it in wartime, Bordewich states. He has built his narrative around four individuals: Radical Republican Rep. Thaddeus Stevens of Pennsylvania, Sen. Ben Wade of Ohio, the more conservative Republican William Pitt Fessenden of Maine, and Ohio Democrat Clement L. Vallandigham, a Southern sympathizer and advocate of a negotiated peace.
Along with conducting the war and dealing with the ordinary business of the day, Congress had to consider knotty questions that secession presented. Had the departed legislators “resigned”? Were they now considered citizens of a foreign country? If so, wouldn’t that be overt recognition that the Confederacy actually existed and was somehow legitimate? And what constituted a quorum with the number of members of Congress now reduced?
Each of Bordewich’s main characters left a significant legacy. The fiery Stevens was uncompromising and, arguably, ahead of his time in his quest for racial equality. Fessenden’s work with the Senate Finance Committee kept the war endeavor in gear. Wade left thousands of pages of real-time information for future scholars in his reports from the Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War. These three, despite the intensity of their beliefs, were capable of “pragmatic accommodation,” without which little could be accomplished.
Interestingly, when the author calls Vallandigham, who was briefly exiled to the Confederacy for violating the draconian edicts of Ohio’s military district commander, “one of the greatest dissenters in American political history,” Bordewich is paying at least partial tribute to someone who, like many before or since, had a legitimate fear of what he perceived to be unchecked authority.
Bordewich, who also wrote “The First Congress: How James Madison, George Washington and a Group of Extraordinary Men Invented the Government,” characterizes the legislative achievements of the 37th and 38th Congresses as “prodigious.” They included the 13th and 14th Amendments, the Homestead Act, the Pacific Railway Act and the Land Grant College Act. The last three were pivotal in the development of the West and the gradual creation of the United States as an “agriculture superpower,” but, he avers, they were not without their downside, particularly as they affected traditional Native American lands.
Congress struggled, too, over early questions of how to bring the seceded states back into the Union, and formerly enslaved people into a new world of freedom. The Republican Congress’ close relationship with northern businessmen, according to the author, paved the way for the corruption of the Gilded Age. For good or ill, depending on one’s politics and the era in question, the consolidation of federal power that would continue for decades began in this period.
Bordewich devotes a good bit of his time to the competition between Congress and President Abraham Lincoln. However, his contention that “It is sometimes supposed that Abraham Lincoln alone led the union war effort and freed the slaves” hardly holds true for even the most casual student of the Civil War, and slightly weakens the book.
Nevertheless, Bordewich has taken a topic, one that some will resist initially as dry as dust, and transformed it into a story that is consistently interesting and sometimes riveting. Just when a detailed discussion of a certain issue veers on tedium, he provides relief with brief side trips into the personal lives of Stevens, Vallandigham, Wade and Fessenden, as well as thumbnail sketches of numerous major figures of the time.
Bordewich considers the 37th and 38th Congresses among the most effective in American history, a claim that many might challenge on various grounds, but he also gives credit to the country as a whole for pulling off, in the midst of chaos, confusion and carnage, the general election of 1864, “one of the nation’s greatest wartime achievements.”
Perhaps it is Lincoln himself, a rather minor character in this book, who summed up that accomplishment best: “We cannot have free government without elections, and if the rebellion could force us to forgo or postpone a national election, it might fairly claim to have conquered and ruined us.”
“Congress at War” is a reminder that it is the imperfect people who serve in public office, those we so frequently castigate and love to hate, who often have kept that ruin at bay.