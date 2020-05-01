Review: 'Cantoras' tells stories overlooked by history and social norms

CANTORAS. By Carolina de Robertis. Knopf. 336 pages. $26.95.
As Uruguay descends into dictatorship in 1977, a group of five queer women buy a shack in Cabo Polonio, an isolated beach town. Over the next 36 years, the women find refuge in that place and each other as they navigate political horrors, their love for women and finding family. This is “Cantoras” by Carolina de Robertis.
The Spanish word “cantora” means a female singer but also is slang for a queer woman, and de Robertis takes both of those definitions to heart. She weaves the language of music into her writing: the ocean “sings,” a woman’s body is like music, a song. Her descriptions are brief but beautiful, like poetry or stage directions. Phrases repeat like refrains, and characters come back like tides.
The book is in three parts. The first four chapters cover 1977-1979, the second four cover 1980-1987, and the final chapter, which reads like an epilogue, jumps to 2013. And no singular voice directs the story. The narrative floats between the five main characters, allowing each woman control over when and how much the reader learns about her history. Foreshadowing is both explicit, such as “they were five and would be five forever (or so she thought),” and hidden for rereading, and this is a book you will want to reread.
De Robertis describes herself in her Twitter bio as a “Uruguayan, immigrant, queer, lesbian mom,” and all of that informs the novel. She writes about women with love and respect, and things that might be tropes in another story become touchstones in de Robertis’ hands. Coming out is not always a traumatic experience, and women staying friends with their ex-lovers and introducing them to new lovers is not played for comedy. There is nothing funny about being able to be yourself only with a limited number of people. And you need all the community you can scrape together in a dictatorship.
While queer women are the book’s target audience, there is plenty here for all kinds of readers. It's set before, during and after Operation Condor, which was a U.S.-backed civilian-military regime in Uruguay in the 1970s. The characters struggle with how to live in oppressive times and how to survive “postures of fear so familiar that they’d become ordinary.” One of the characters is an activist struggling to deal with traumatic experiences while recognizing that it could have been worse.
De Robertis also addresses class conflict that arises between the main characters and others who can live more open and honest lives because of their wealth and privilege. While the circumstances are not the same, there are still echoes of today's political turmoil and people who still are living in fear.
Reading this book from a North American point of view leads to intermittent reality checks when it comes to timelines and hemispheres. It is a little shocking to remember that Uruguay is in the Southern Hemisphere, but de Robertis always reorients readers by pairing months and seasons close together. And then phrases like “why friends like these were traveling together without men” make the events seem as though they unfolded closer to the beginning of the last century and not at the end of it. This disorientation in time and space challenges the American- or European-centric view of history.
De Robertis dedicates “Cantoras” to “las chicas and to all queers and women who have lived outside.” Her acknowledgements explain that her goal was to tell stories overlooked by history and social norms. If you are a woman who loves women, you will find pieces of your story in these characters, and you will feel welcomed as one of them. But the captivating story and beautiful writing is more than enough to entrance anyone who has “lived outside.”