Review: 'Calhoun' likely the definitive biography of an American giant

CALHOUN: American Heretic. By Robert Elder. Basic Books. 656 pages. $35.

In 1848, an observer of the proceedings of Congress described John C. Calhoun’s appearance as “a masterpiece of some great artist who had a particular genius for Satanic portraiture. He was tall and gaunt and there seemed to be an inner complexion of a dark soul shining out through the skin of his face. His eyes were large, black, piercing, scintillate. His hair was iron grey and, rising nearly straight from his scalp, fell over on all sides and hung down in thick masses like a lion’s mane. His features were strongly marked and their expression was firm, stern, aggressive and threatening.”

As it happened, it was not the devil who created the bony cheeks and hollowed out eyes made famous by the later paintings and photographs of Calhoun. It was the classic ravages of end-stage tuberculosis, the disease that would send him to his grave in 1850.

It was a very different Calhoun who entered the U.S. House of Representatives fresh from the South Carolina backcountry in 1811. Young, energetic and brimming with ideas and theories, Calhoun was an early exponent of internal improvements: canals, roads and other forms of transportation and communication necessary to facilitate the development of a growing United States. These were to be constructed by the national government because, in Calhoun’s words, they were “on too great a scale for the resources of the states.”

In those days, he even supported the tariff, believing that the nascent manufacturing industries it protected were evidence of human progress.

Born in 1782, the grandson of Irish immigrants and son of a slave-holding cotton farmer, Calhoun spent a portion of his early teenage years with his brother-in-law Moses Waddel, founder of an academy for young men in Georgia. Alone in its library, he immersed himself in volumes of history and philosophy. Later, he attended the academy himself, in preparation for admission to Yale University, having made inquiries about “which college is in the highest repute northerly.”

He completed his law studies in Litchfield, Conn., with Tapping Reeve, who had turned the disorganized, haphazard process of training lawyers into what came to be considered the first comprehensive study of law in America.

His career in public service extended almost to the day he died (he was so ill at the end of it that his final speech had to be read by someone else as he sat nearby enveloped in his famous black cloak) and included stints in the House and Senate, as vice president, secretary of state and secretary of war. His tenure in that last position was particularly distinguished. Among other things, he centralized control of the army in Washington; created the offices of surgeon general, quartermaster general and commissary general; and commissioned Winfield Scott to rewrite the field regulations for the Army, a volume which governed every aspect of U.S. Army operations for decades.

Calhoun’s efforts, according to Robert Elder, ensured that when Abraham Lincoln went to war, it was with a “War Department largely of Calhoun’s making. The South would have Calhoun’s arguments, but the North would have his war machine.”

As one progresses through this dense, masterly biography — one that is likely to become definitive — the picture of its subject emerges with slowly increasing power.

As Elder portrays him, it is clear that Calhoun was manifestly brilliant. He was driven by the intense, unrelenting form of ambition that only its possessors understand, as well as a rigid sense of what he perceived to be his duty to his country and the region in which “Providence had placed him.” Despite what everyone agreed was an irreproachable private life, he was a consummate politician, able to bob and weave with the best of them and alter or reinterpret his positions as needed to advance his career.

But it is Elder’s analysis of Calhoun’s much deeper personality traits, the ones that, in the long run, determined the trajectory of his life, that leave the most unforgettable impression, provide the most telling insight into Calhoun’s behavior and inject a gradually darkening mood into the narrative.

Most prominent, it would appear, was an unbending faith in his own opinions, once they were arrived at after a typically meticulous process of deduction. His ability to rationalize his actions, following these deductions, is characterized by Elder as being “virtuosic” and could produce results that were, by turns, “noble, stubborn, suicidal or delusional.”

Interestingly, Elder also ascribes to him an “instinctual resentment that had been passed down the generations in the Calhoun family, carried with them from Ireland.”

In addition, steeped in the concept of honor with which he was raised, along with the notion that profound shame would accompany any submission to others, he took particular issue with any implication that slaveholding was immoral. That question — along with the constitutional rights of a minority and a state’s right to veto the actions of the federal government (Calhoun never liked the term nullify, Elder writes) — ultimately dominated much of his writing, public discourse and political activity.

In 1820, Thomas Jefferson wrote this about slavery: “We have the wolf by the ear, and we can neither hold him nor safely let him go. Justice is in one scale and self-preservation in the other.”

Had Calhoun simply concurred that slavery was a necessary evil whose demise spelled disaster for the South instead of arguing more and more tortuously that slavery was morally good, economically sound and made the South more democratic, he might have been viewed more sympathetically by history.

Elder is an assistant professor of history at Baylor University and the author of “The Sacred Mirror: Evangelicalism, Honor and Identity in the American South, 1790-1860.” He begins his examination of South Carolina’s most famous son by pointedly asserting that “ultimately, history cannot be torn down and bundled off to some municipal warehouse,” and concludes by stating that “We do not have to honor John C. Calhoun, nor should we. But he has not left us the luxury of forgetting him.”

Indeed, it is difficult to imagine that Elder himself, having spent years in Calhoun’s company, will ever shake the memory of this maddeningly recalcitrant genius, this lover of his country and his region, this tragic figure, and, despite his great flaws, this American giant.

Nor will the readers of this book.