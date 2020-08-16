Review: Bruce Feiler offers optimistic resource for navigating uncertain times

LIFE IS IN THE TRANSITIONS: Mastering Change at Any Age. By Bruce Feiler. Penguin Press. 368 pages. $28.
“A lifequake represents (a) period of chaos. A life transition represents the way forward. … Half our lives are spent in a state of in between.”
“Life Is in the Transitions” is essential reading for anyone in the act of becoming — which is to say, all of us. Timely, wise and ultimately uplifting, the 15th book from Savannah native and self-described “lifestorian” Bruce Feiler (“The Council of Dads”) offers an insightful, pragmatic toolkit for navigating the unexpected, uncertain and often upending disruptions of our lives, and for rewriting the next chapters in our ever-changing stories.
In the matrix of personal, collective, voluntary and involuntary upheavals Feiler outlines, the COVID-19 global pandemic would be the largest involuntary collective lifequake of the last 100 years. Feiler’s research pre-dates our current public health crisis, but his synthesis of lessons garnered from a diverse catalog of life changes shared by more than 200 respondents in his innovative Life Story Project and the resulting methods he advocates to forge life transitions are nonetheless eminently applicable to our current historical moment.
Accept it, mark it, shed it, create it, share it, launch it and tell it, Feiler advises through instructive examples of each forward-thinking technique, to be used in isolation or combination. It is worth noting that many of these tools employ narrative to make meaning and then alter the trajectory of one’s life story toward transformative, redemptive outcomes.
“Life is the story you tell yourself,” Feiler muses early in the book, and throughout he offers welcome writerly advice for using the act of storytelling to assert and reassert a measure of control over our responses to disruptive events.
Other techniques include experimenting with alternatives, addressing unhealthy and unhelpful emotional responses, seeking the sage expertise of others and dispensing with failed and self-destructive mindsets — all advantageous approaches to addressing both individual and societal transitions.
As context for how these tools can memorialize and mobilize change, the life stories Feiler chronicles range from heartrending losses of loved ones, homes, jobs, relationships, limbs and faith to empowering transitions into second (or later) acts. The more memorable of these include a theoretical physicist’s departure from his tenured professorship to fully commit instead to the YouTube comedy band Ninja Sex Party, and a vehement white supremacist’s evolution to becoming the founder of Life After Hate, a support group for fellow former extremists.
Feiler also is candidly forthcoming about pivotal moments in his own life, including his cancer diagnosis, near bankruptcy and his father’s attempted suicide.
In his 1995 novel “Beach Music,” Pat Conroy wrote, “No story is a straight line.” Feiler would agree, debunking the antiquated notion of a linear life and proposing an alternative, meandering path interrupted by lifequake events, on average, every 12 to 18 months. Data from Feiler’s research participants establishes an average recovery time of five years to a major lifequake, meaning that we spend half our lives immersed in the vital work of course corrections and adjustments to change.
Feiler also notes that the occurrences of monumental changes in our lives are increasing, while our ability to nimbly respond and adapt to the unexpected has not expanded in step. That discrepancy, and our corresponding societal resistance to change, makes resources like Feiler’s book even more vital reading at present.
As a species, we now find ourselves unexpectedly disrupted and uncertain of our future as we occupy the liminal space between the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the transition into what will follow in time.
Feiler’s book proposes responding to chaos and unpredictability with creativity and introspection, to rethink how we view and value ourselves, our connections to one another, and our responsibilities to the time and places we share as we advance individually and collectively toward an as-of-yet unrealized future.
This can be time well spent. To that end, Feiler concludes “Life Is in the Transitions” with the interview prompts from his Life Story Project, a welcome opportunity for readers to reframe their past, make meaning of their present and plot a course forward toward a future and yes, also toward more changes yet to come.